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HONG KONG RACING

Lor eyes Ladies’ Purse after Massive Sovereign ends 934-day drought

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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2024 Hong Kong Derby winner Massive Sovereign returns to winning ways. SIngTao.
2024 Hong Kong Derby winner Massive Sovereign returns to winning ways. SIngTao.

Massive Sovereign's first victory since the 2024 Hong Kong Derby has Frankie Lor Fu-chuen considering a Group 3 Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse tilt next month, although the six-year-old’s injury history means the trainer is reluctant to look too far ahead.

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The former Derby winner ended a 934-day drought in the Class 2 HKEX Tech 100 Cup (1,800m) at Happy Valley on Wednesday, scoring by half a length under Jerry Chau Chun-lok.

“Last time, he finished fifth and was close, so I thought about going to Happy Valley again, as 1,800m is more suitable for him. For me, I hoped he could run a good race and go close, but for him to win the race was a big surprise,” Lor said.

Massive Sovereign won his first two Hong Kong starts for Dennis Yip Chor-hong, including the Derby, but injuries have since interrupted his career and kept him off the track for lengthy periods.

Jockey Club veterinary records show he underwent surgery on his left hind fetlock in December 2024, followed by surgery on both front fetlocks a year later. A right-hind tendon injury was subsequently recorded in January, and Lor inherited the gelding from David Eustace earlier this year.

“When the horse came to my stable, he was still lame in his right hind ... I needed to give him more time, and I raced him once before the end of last season, where he wasn’t too good, maybe because he hadn’t raced for a long time,” Lor said.

Wednesday’s victory came at his third start for the stable, following a 12th over the mile at Sha Tin in July and an encouraging fifth over 1,650 meters at Happy Valley last month.

“In the early stages, they went slow and then at the turn, they started going quick and my horse dropped to last. He just had enough room inside, thankfully,” Lor said.

Chau eventually found a gap between Californiatotality and favorite Le Zonda near the 200-meter mark, allowing Massive Sovereign to burst through and overhaul Helene Feeling.

“I can feel really happy tonight, because when I got the horse, he was still lame, so to get him to win now, I’m very happy.”

Lor is now considering the Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse (1,800m) at Sha Tin on November 8, potentially giving him two runners as stablemate Numbers is also being prepared to resume in the race.

Numbers won last season’s Group 3 Centenary Vase before finishing runner-up in both the Hong Kong Derby and Champions & Chater Cup.

Lor expects Massive Sovereign's rating to rise back into the 100s, and the Group 1 Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) in December is another possibility, although any further ambitions will depend on him remaining sound.

“We could go to the Cup, but it depends if he’s healthy, if everything is good, I would send him to the race,” Lor said.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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