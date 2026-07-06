logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Solid State handed rare 12-point rise after dominant Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

logo
logo
logo
Solid State cruises to an easy victory on debut in Hong Kong. Singa Tao
Solid State cruises to an easy victory on debut in Hong Kong. Singa Tao

Dominant debut winner Solid State has been raised 12 points to a revised rating of 78 after his Class 3 demolition job at Sha Tin on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Solid State ran his rivals ragged from the front, drawing away for a five-and-a-quarter-length victory that stands as the biggest winning margin by a Class 3 debut winner in Hong Kong since the 2015-16 season, according to statistics compiled by Hong Kong racing form analyst Sohil Patel.

That put Solid State ahead of Regency Legend, who scored by four lengths on debut in December 2018 and is the only other Class 3 debut winner in the period to receive a 12-point increase, going from 75 to 87 after that win.

Hong Kong Jockey Club head of racing product Greg Carpenter said: “Obviously it was a first career win. He had run in Group races in Australia without being placed, but he certainly went to a very high level on his Hong Kong debut on Saturday, which we were very impressed by. Gelding him seems to be what may have turned him around.

“He didn’t start favorite. He was reasonably in the market, but he certainly seemed to run beyond market expectations, so that’s very promising for connections.

Carpenter said the 12-point rise placed Solid State at the highest end of the handicapping adjustments made this season, alongside standout three-year-old Hot Delight, who was lifted from 61 to 73 after his second-up success and has climbed 37 points from 52 to 89 across five starts.

Solid State is also part of a three-year-old crop that has given next season no shortage of promise.

My Mars has won two of his three starts and climbed 16 points to a mark of 80, while Effortless Win is another three-year-old to make an immediate impact in Class 3.

Salon S has been another of the season’s standout three-year-olds, rising 33 points from 52 to 85 after winning four of his five starts, while Mr Incredible has climbed 28 points from 52 to 80 after winning three of four.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Frankie Lor's Solid State makes a statement on debut at Sha Tin. HKJC
Title race stalls as young guns steal the show at Sha Tin
HONG KONG RACING
22 hours ago
Fast Network bursts clear to win a Class 1 sprint at Sha Tin on Sunday. Singtao
Fast Network's Dubai dream on hold: why travel uncertainty is clouding Al Quoz Sprint bid
HONG KONG RACING
08-03-2026 22:22 HKT
Sha Tin Raceccourse. HKJC
Luke Middlebrook's late mail and market analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, January 18
HONG KONG RACING
18-01-2026 08:47 HKT
Ka Ying Rising puts a gap on his rivals. Singtao
Royal Ascot playing the long game for Ka Ying Rising
HONG KONG RACING
4 hours ago
The sales-topping Lot 2 by Deep Field parades for potential buyers before being knocked-down for HK$9.2. HKJC
Deep Field gelding brings HK$9.2 million as delayed International Sale smashes last year's numbers
HONG KONG RACING
04-07-2026 18:59 HKT
Colourful King surges away with a strong win in a Class 2 sprint at Sha Tin on Saturday. Sing Tao
Can't get Ka Ying Rising? Maybe Colourful King could fill the Royal Ascot void as straight track options narrow
HONG KONG RACING
28-06-2026 08:51 HKT
Joao Moreira and Caspar Fownes celebrate Verbier's win on Saturday at Sha Tin. Fownes wants the HKJC to grant Moreira a full-time license. Sing Tao
Fownes eyes fifth title, throws weight behind full-time Moreira move
HONG KONG RACING
28-06-2026 08:32 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
NEWS
05-07-2026 18:37 HKT
IB results: Victoria Shanghai Academy, St Stephen’s College post best-ever scores
NEWS
18 hours ago
logo
(Video) Tai Po Road crash victim, 21, was devoted son who worked multiple jobs to support sick father
NEWS
18 hours ago
Victoria Shanghai Academy
At least 63 HK students secure perfect scores as IB results released
NEWS
4 hours ago
Heavy showers, intense gusts expected in next few hours, HKO warns
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.