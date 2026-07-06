Solid State handed rare 12-point rise after dominant Hong Kong debut

Dominant debut winner Solid State has been raised 12 points to a revised rating of 78 after his Class 3 demolition job at Sha Tin on Saturday.

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Solid State ran his rivals ragged from the front, drawing away for a five-and-a-quarter-length victory that stands as the biggest winning margin by a Class 3 debut winner in Hong Kong since the 2015-16 season, according to statistics compiled by Hong Kong racing form analyst Sohil Patel.

That put Solid State ahead of Regency Legend, who scored by four lengths on debut in December 2018 and is the only other Class 3 debut winner in the period to receive a 12-point increase, going from 75 to 87 after that win.

Hong Kong Jockey Club head of racing product Greg Carpenter said: “Obviously it was a first career win. He had run in Group races in Australia without being placed, but he certainly went to a very high level on his Hong Kong debut on Saturday, which we were very impressed by. Gelding him seems to be what may have turned him around.

“He didn’t start favorite. He was reasonably in the market, but he certainly seemed to run beyond market expectations, so that’s very promising for connections.

Carpenter said the 12-point rise placed Solid State at the highest end of the handicapping adjustments made this season, alongside standout three-year-old Hot Delight, who was lifted from 61 to 73 after his second-up success and has climbed 37 points from 52 to 89 across five starts.

Solid State is also part of a three-year-old crop that has given next season no shortage of promise.

My Mars has won two of his three starts and climbed 16 points to a mark of 80, while Effortless Win is another three-year-old to make an immediate impact in Class 3.

Salon S has been another of the season’s standout three-year-olds, rising 33 points from 52 to 85 after winning four of his five starts, while Mr Incredible has climbed 28 points from 52 to 80 after winning three of four.