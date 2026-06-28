logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

"Pressure's for tyres," plunge sets Crawford's pulse racing as Mr Incredible takes another step

HONG KONG RACING
35 mins ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo
Karis Teetan glances at the infield big screen as Mr Incredible sprints away for an impressive Class 3 victory. Sing Tao
Karis Teetan glances at the infield big screen as Mr Incredible sprints away for an impressive Class 3 victory. Sing Tao

It wasn't only the heat and humidity making Brett Crawford wipe the sweat from his brow before Mr Incredible's race on Saturday at Sha Tin – it was the price on the infield big screen plummeting deep into odds-on territory.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A remarkable sum had been hammered into the win pool late, and the first-season trainer felt every cent of it. "I was sweating a bit," he admitted. "I was feeling it when he jumped at 1.6."

Just as well he didn't know the half of it. Crawford thought his horse had jumped at 1.6 – short enough to set the pulse going. In fact, a wave of massive late bets had carved the price all the way into 1.2 by the off. Given he was already feeling the heat, the blissful ignorance was probably for the best.

"I know how David Hayes must feel," Crawford said with a grin, invoking the man whose heart rate is said to spike whenever Ka Ying Rising goes around as a 1.05 chance in a Group 1.

A champion trainer back home in South Africa, Crawford has a saying for the kind of nerves that come with a hot favorite. "Pressure's for tyres," he likes to say. The weight of money and public expectation in Hong Kong, though, is a different beast.

The punters behind those massive wager might have been having heart palpitations of their own at the 250-meter mark, when Mr Incredible hadn't yet put the race away. Then he changed gears. "At one point he was in a fight, which is good to see, because then he knuckled down," Crawford said. "When asked to stretch, he dug down deep and went away from it. We can't ask for more."

"There's not many three-year-olds that win in Class 3 like that," Crawford said. "He's got a big action, great attitude – which I think is 90 percent of his success. He's a really relaxed horse."

Crawford reckons the handicapper will hand him "six or seven points" after winning off a rating of 70. That may be optimistic, but even if he was disappointed with a rise closer to ten, it would at least tuck the horse safely into the field for the first leg of next season’s Four-year-old Classic Series – the 2027 Classic Mile. That's still more than six months away, yet front of mind for a prospect with the right mix of physical and mental attributes. "He'll have a nice break now, put him away, have a nice holiday," Crawford said, "and obviously get him ready for the new season."

Asked to grade his debut campaign, Crawford initially settled on "seven out of ten." Then came the following race – and Sovereign Fund.

Crawford's first season has been defined by wins in Class 5 but Sovereign Fund was another Class 3, and a competitive one at that. Fghting off his rivals under Karis Teetan, who also rode Mr Incredible to bring up a closing double. By the time Crawford returned to the press room, the grade had been revised upward.

"Maybe make that eight out of ten," he said, beaming.

That made it 25 winners for a debut campaign – 15 of them ridden by Teetan, whose chemistry with the stable has been one of its defining features. Nowhere is that partnership more undeniable than aboard Sovereign Fund: Teetan has won on the gelding all four times it has saluted, and added another four placings for good measure. "He obviously likes the Mauritian," Crawford said.


 

hong kong horse racing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Brett Crawford continues to win with stable transfers. Singtao
RACEDAY REVIEW: Brett Crawford, Andrea Atzeni and Mark Newnham maintains championship lead with Lucky Ranger
HONG KONG RACING
08-02-2026 23:25 HKT
Colourful King surges away with a strong win in a Class 2 sprint at Sha Tin on Saturday. Sing Tao
Can't get Ka Ying Rising? Maybe Colourful King could fill the Royal Ascot void as straight track options narrow
HONG KONG RACING
45 mins ago
Lucky Sweynesse (left) stretches out to defeat My Wish. Sing Tao
Lucky Sweynesse completes miler reinvention with gutsy G2 win
HONG KONG RACING
06-04-2026 18:38 HKT
Inside Track.
INSIDE TRACK: How Mark Newnham's masterclass preparation delivered Invincible Ibis the Hong Kong Derby
HONG KONG RACING
26-03-2026 23:45 HKT
Idol Thoughts.
IDOL THOUGHTS: The James McDonald I know ... Shane Dye's heartfelt tribute to "J-Mac"
HONG KONG RACING
24-03-2026 20:21 HKT
Little Paradise and Stormy Grove are leading contenders in a wide open 2026 BMW Hong Kong Derby. Idol Horse
RACING ROUNDTABLE: 2026 BMW Hong Kong Derby
HONG KONG RACING
19-03-2026 08:49 HKT
Smart Golf salutes as odds-on favorite at Sha Tin on Sunday. Sing Tao
Harry Bentley's big week begins with success on smart young sprinter, now for the BMW Hong Kong Derby on Stormy Grove
HONG KONG RACING
15-03-2026 22:23 HKT
Caspar Fownes, Ellis Wong and Andrew Harding after Wong graduated from his apprenticeship with his 70th Hong Kong winner. HKJC
"I think he can be a future Hong Kong star," Caspar Fownes' pride as Ellis Wong ascends from apprenticeship
HONG KONG RACING
25-02-2026 23:24 HKT
Sha Tin Raceccourse. HKJC
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Saturday, February 14.
HONG KONG RACING
12-02-2026 13:45 HKT
Jerry Chau celebrates his third win of the night. Singtao
Jerry Chau's Happy Valley three-timer has him headed to Saudi Arabia on a roll
HONG KONG RACING
12-02-2026 00:21 HKT
HK court grants 3-year protection order for infant of high-profile parents after child neglect assessment
NEWS
26-06-2026 20:22 HKT
(File Photo)
Half of Hong Kong households to receive electricity subsidies as global fuel prices surge
NEWS
26-06-2026 20:11 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.