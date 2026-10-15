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RACING
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HONG KONG RACING

Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Monday, October 19

HONG KONG RACING
35 mins ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Sha Tin Raceccourse. HKJC
Sha Tin Raceccourse. HKJC

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Monday, October 19.

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Race Meeting: 19/10/2026 Sha Tin - Turf "C+3" Course

Race 1 – SHEK MUN HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)
12:30 | 1800m | HKD $875,000

#6 I Excelle gets a map upgrade, coming into barrier 2 after jumping from gate 14 last start, when he came from last to finish a strong third. He usually races much handier, so expect him to settle closer today for an in-form Pierre Ng yard. #4 Kingly Demeanor can roll forward under Nichola Yuen and make himself hard to run down. This track and trip is his forte and Class 5 is where most of his winning form has come. #1 Star Brose will get back and look to charge late, with the switch to Purton a clear positive. The class drop also helps, given his sole win came at this level. #8 Fortune Kingo arrives off consecutive seconds and, although drawn wide again, Jerry Chau has plenty of time to find a position before the turn as he steps up to 1,800m.

Race 2 – SUN CHUI HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)
13:00 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#8 Ghorgan has improved across two runs for James Cummings, progressing from a ninth first-up to a narrowly beaten third over this trip, both from poor gates. He maps much better today and gets a genuine chance to deliver Cummings his first Hong Kong winner. #10 Invictus has shown promise in five starts and should be better suited up to 1,400m second-up after a fourth over 1,200m, beaten under a length. He should strip fitter and the Purton booking only adds to the appeal. #12 Trendy Rush is an untapped four-year-old with just six starts and one second to his name. He resumed over 1,200m from barrier 1, settling well back before making strong late ground into sixth, and the step up in trip is positive. #7 Shannon Glow has caught the eye with steady improvement at the trials, but race experience will bring him on.

Race 3 – CHUN SHEK HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)
13:30 | 1800m | HKD $1,170,000

#9 Lucky Year is third-up now after a solid sixth from a wide draw last time, when traffic in the straight cost him. Barrier 4 gives him a far better set-up today and a genuine chance to finally shed his maiden status. #2 Victor Supreme is a progressive stayer who also arrives third-up after needing his first-up run over the mile before improving into second at this distance next time. #5 Amazing Gaze broke through impressively first-up before finishing sixth second-up after enduring a poor trip throughout. That run was better than it reads and he can bounce back with a cleaner passage. #3 Double Win gets the soft run from barrier 1 and, on that map alone, is hard to dismiss.

Race 4 – SUN CHUI HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)
14:00 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 California Waves finally gets the barrier upgrade he has been crying out for after two strong Class 4 runs this season from wide draws, closing well on both occasions. He has been knocking on the door since the class drop and gets his chance to break through. #14 Star Satyr also gets a much kinder gate to work with and is now well rated at the bottom of Class 4. Two good efforts from wide draws this season have been shaped by negative tactics, so a handier position today can make a real difference. #7 Not Usual Double outperformed market expectations on debut with a fast-finishing fourth, and Purton now takes the reins. #12 Just Follow Me should get a soft run from barrier 3 and has already shown enough at this trip to warrant respect.

Race 5 – LUNG HANG HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)
14:30 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#10 Navas G has placed third twice from five starts, including first-up when he again had to contend with an outside gate and work harder early than ideal. He maps for a much more economical run today and finds a winnable Class 4. #2 Wolf Coming put the writing on the wall first-up with a fast-finishing second. That was a weak race, but this is no deeper, and as an improving type with more racing he looks well placed to strike. #4 Happy Special gave a good sight second-up from barrier 12, pressing forward to lead before being collared and holding fourth. He remains open to further improvement. #8 Gutsy Bravo has trialed only fairly for his return, but there was promise in three runs last season despite drawing wide each time.

Race 6 – SUN TIN WAI HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)
15:00 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#3 Ruby Thrive is an untapped four-year-old who broke through at start five last time on the quick back-up. He has trialed well again since and looks a horse with more to come. #4 Sparkling Fellow drops back into Class 4 for the second time, and there was plenty to like about his return trial. He remains a 15-start Hong Kong maiden, but this looks a genuine chance to change that. #1 Argento Ocean should get a workable run from barrier 9 for Nichola Yuen and is far from the worst chance on his 1,200m Happy Valley form. #8 Zouper Fellow was heavily backed last time, led and was only collared late. He should give another bold sight from the front.

Race 7 – LUNG HANG HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)
15:35 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#10 Ka Ying Radiance has been knocking on the door and gets another chance after a second-place finish that carried merit, with Matthew Poon making a slight error of judgment at the top of the straight. He looks ready to convert. #4 Ace Eagle ran an encouraging second on debut last season, appearing to have the race sewn up before fitness told late. He looks a nice horse with a promising season ahead. #3 Solid Car broke through impressively last start to continue his consistent form, and the race shape should suit him again. #1 Island Buddy has trialed better since his first-up run and barrier 1 gives him the map to suit his racing style.

Race 8 – THE SHA TIN TROPHY (HANDICAP)

TRPHY G2 C1
16:05 | 1600m | HKD $5,350,000

#2 My Wish bids for back-to-back wins in this race and gets Zac Purton for the first time, replacing the injured Hugh Bowman. Purton has been letting him rip in his trials and the six-year-old gives every impression he is returning in fine fettle. From barrier 3, he should get the run of the race. #10 Sky Jewellery is the new kid on the block in this company and, despite being out of the handicap, his turn of foot gives him the chance to make his presence felt late at the weights. #4 Invincible Ibis had all the favors in the run when launching his five-year-old campaign with a neck win in the 1,400m Celebration Cup and arrives here in excellent form. #7 Light Years Charm is well placed from barrier 2 on 115 pounds, and there was plenty to like about his lead-in trial.

Race 9 – LEK YUEN HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)
16:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#3 Motor comes off two luckless runs since winning well first-up at the track and distance, racing wide throughout on one occasion before finishing eighth last time after being steadied early from a wide draw. He is better than those results suggest. #1 Mr Incredible is a highly promising four-year-old for the season after winning three of four as a three-year-old. He resumes at the top of the weights and 10 points higher in the ratings, which are the obvious first-up queries, while he will also need to defy barrier 11. #2 Smart Golf won three of seven last season and showed good potential before bleeding when last seen at the end of May. The speed map looks favorable for his usual front-running style and gives him the chance to control things fresh. #8 Gloryspeed ran a nice fourth on debut from a wide draw and can take a clear step forward second-up from an inside gate.

Race 10 – SHA KOK HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)
17:15 | 1600m | HKD $2,050,000

#14 Master Lucky was beaten under a length into fourth last time despite a misjudged ride, so there was plenty of merit in the performance. Barrier 2 gives him a much better set-up today and the chance to make amends. #1 Packing Fighter has been another successful stable switch to Danny Shum, winning his past two races effortlessly from the front. Another big rise in the ratings asks another question, but he looks destined for higher grades. #7 Joyful Joy is a four-year-old on the rise after storming home from near last to win impressively first-up over 1,400m, making it two wins from three starts. The mile is a new test, but he has trialed well since. #5 Complete Unknown steps up to the mile second-up, which should suit better after a forgivable first-up 12th from barrier 14, when he was caught wide and weakened.

Race 11 – WO CHE HANDICAP

Class 3 (85–60 rating)
17:50 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#8 Baby Sakura gets in well at the weights as he chases a three-peat, with the extended ratings band seeing him carry 131 pounds, the same weight as when winning first-up. There is also enough speed engaged to suit, allowing him to sit just off the pace before trying to sprint over the top late and make it five wins from eight starts. #2 Salon S can improve second-up over 1,400m, his best distance so far, after a sound return over 1,200m from barrier 11, where he stuck on well for third. #13 Nyx Gluck is thriving, two from two since joining Danny Shum, and remains well treated on 121 pounds, the same weight he carried last start. #9 Geneva was luckless when fourth first-up over 1,200m. The step to 1,400m has not always brought out his best, but he is clearly arriving in good form.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 6, 4, 1, 8
Race 2: 8, 10, 12, 7
Race 3: 9, 2, 5, 3
Race 4: 4, 14, 7, 12
Race 5: 10, 2, 4, 8
Race 6: 3, 4, 1, 8
Race 7: 10, 4, 3, 1
Race 8: 2, 10, 4, 7
Race 9: 3, 1, 2, 8
Race 10: 14, 1, 7, 5
Race 11: 8, 2, 13, 9

Jackpot information for 19 October, Monday Meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse:

A jackpot of HK$250,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio;
A jackpot of HK$1,500,000 will be carried forward to the first Six Win Bonus;
A jackpot of HK$500,000 will be carried forward to the second Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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