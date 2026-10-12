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RACING
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HONG KONG RACING

Galaxy Patch bypasses Sha Tin Trophy as Crawford sticks to International Day plan

HONG KONG RACING
8 mins ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Galaxy Patch will skip next Monday's G2 Sha Tin Trophy. HKJC
Galaxy Patch will skip next Monday's G2 Sha Tin Trophy. HKJC

Galaxy Patch will skip next Monday’s Group 2 Sha Tin Trophy (1,600m) and head straight to the Jockey Club Mile on November 22 as Brett Crawford keeps the seven-year-old to a two-run preparation for December’s Hong Kong International Races.

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Galaxy Patch won the Sha Tin Trophy in 2024 and last November’s Jockey Club Mile for former trainer Pierre Ng Pang-chi, but finished sixth when defending the Sha Tin Trophy last season under Jerry Chau Chun-lok.

“It was never the plan. We only wanted to give him basically one more run in November, and then go to International Day,” Crawford said.

The seven-year-old has raced once this season, finishing a nose second to Invincible Ibis in last month’s Group 3 Celebration Cup (1,400m).

“Everything’s fine. We didn’t want to run in another handicap,” Crawford said. “I discussed with the owner that I thought giving him just two runs before International Day would be the right thing for him.”

The Sha Tin Trophy has attracted 12 entries, headed by six-time Group 1 winner Voyage Bubble on 135 pounds.

Mark Newnham has two chances to win the race again through stablemates My Wish and Invincible Ibis. Defending champion My Wish resumes under Zac Purton as Hugh Bowman remains sidelined through injury, while Invincible Ibis returns after taking last month’s Group 3 Celebration Cup.

Helios Express tackles a mile for the first time since winning the 2024 Hong Kong Classic Mile, and John Size confirmed to The Standard that Andrea Atzeni will take the ride.

Size has also booked Alexis Badel for five-year-old Sky Jewellery, replacing James Orman, who cannot make weight.

Sky Jewellery is rated 101 and has been allotted 108 pounds, but the 115-pound minimum leaves him seven pounds out of the handicap.

Badel won last year’s Sha Tin Trophy aboard My Wish carrying 115 pounds after picking up the ride when Luke Ferraris was unable to make the weight.

Beauty Joy, Patch Of Theta and Hong Kong Classic Cup winner Stormy Grove are also among the nominations.

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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