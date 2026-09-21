Stars return a cause for Celebration

The seasonal returns of the winners of all three legs of last season's Four-Year-Old Classic Series headline Sunday's G3 Celebration Cup at Sha Tin.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Classic Mile winner Little Paradise, Classic Cup winner Stormy Grove and Hong Kong Derby winner Invincible Ibis square off in the 1400m handicap.

Invincible Ibis will be ridden by Luke Ferraris, replacing the injured Hugh Bowman.

Trainer Mark Newnham plans to keep the Derby winner at a mile early in the campaign, with an eye on December's International meeting.

"He stretched out nicely and he's moving well," Newnham told The Standard after the gelding's latest trial. "He's got three runs before the international meeting in December."

Jimmy Ting's Little Paradise was well beaten in the Classic Cup, Derby and Champions Mile. He bounced back to win the G3 Premier Cup Handicap over 1400m at his final start last term.

"A little quieter now – that will help him over 1600 meters," Ting said. "The aim is the Hong Kong Mile."

The runner-up in the Premier Cup, Galaxy Patch, also returns for Brett Crawford, with Karis Teetan keeping the ride.

Helios Express, Patch Of Theta, Copartner Prance, Lucky With You and Soleil Fighter complete the nominations.