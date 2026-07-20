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GOSSIP

Shawn Yue’s marriage showed signs of change months before divorce announcement

GOSSIP
43 mins ago
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Shawn Yue Man-lok’s divorce announcement came as a surprise to many, but looking back, signs of changes in his marriage had appeared months earlier.

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Before confirming his split from Taiwanese model Sarah Wang on Monday (Jul 20), the Hong Kong actor had already reduced his public displays of their relationship, with clear photos of his wife gradually disappearing from his Instagram.

The couple’s final appearances on his social media also hinted at a shift. In his last two posts featuring Wang, her face was either heavily blurred or hidden in dim lighting, a contrast to the couple’s earlier years when they frequently shared family moments online.

Yue’s unusual social media moves had previously sparked speculation. In late 2023, the actor suddenly wiped his entire Instagram account, triggering rumors about problems in his marriage. He later explained that the decision was linked to his obsessive tendencies rather than relationship issues.

The actor’s personal struggles also became public around the same period. In 2023, Yue revealed that he had battled panic disorder for years, particularly during the pandemic, after stepping away from the spotlight amid comments about his changing appearance.

Meanwhile, Wang’s family faced financial difficulties after their marriage. She is the only daughter of Wang Dong-sheng, chairman of Taiwanese leather goods company A-Team Group, which was once described as one of the world’s largest belt manufacturers. The company later reportedly accumulated around NT$2 billion (about HK$484 million) in debt to suppliers, with several family properties in Taichung seized and auctioned.

Despite the end of their relationship, both Yue and Wang described the separation as amicable. Yue said they had “reached a consensus” and would “always be family”, while Wang said he remained “a good father” and “this family’s harbor”.

The pair married in 2017 and welcomed two children. After years away from the public eye, Yue gradually returned to entertainment work, hosting a TVB variety program in 2024 and appearing at an NBA legends exhibition game in Macau last year.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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