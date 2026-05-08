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GOSSIP

Louisa Mak shares rare glimpse of one-year-old son ‘flying a plane’

GOSSIP
1 hour ago
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Miss Hong Kong 2015 winner Louisa Mak Ming-sze has shared a rare glimpse of her one-year-old son, showing him “flying” a toy aircraft at home, delighting fans with the child’s adorable side profile.

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Mak married pilot Keith Shing King-wai in 2024, and the couple welcomed their son in March last year. The family has occasionally shared updates on social media since then, drawing public attention to their family life.

In a recent post, Mak uploaded a short video of her son enthusiastically playing with a flight simulator-style toy. The child appeared highly focused and engaged, mimicking the actions of a pilot while handling the controls.

Mak jokingly captioned the post, saying her son already has “17 years of (simulated) flying experience at age 18,” sparking light-hearted speculation online about whether the couple is “training” him early to follow in his father’s footsteps as a pilot.

In the clip, Mak also briefly revealed her son’s side profile, which quickly drew attention from netizens who praised his cuteness and commented on his confident, concentrated expressions.

The post has since gone viral among fans, with many commenting on the child’s apparent interest in aviation and playful resemblance to his father’s profession.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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