Joyce Cheng fuels comeback rumors with noticeably leaner appearance

Hong Kong singer Joyce Cheng Yan-yee has sparked fresh comeback speculation after appearing in mainland China with a noticeably leaner appearance and upbeat tone.

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The 38-year-old was recently spotted by fans sporting dyed blonde hair and a slimmer frame, dressed in a simple black tank top. Photos circulating online show Cheng looking radiant and energetic, with fans praising her friendly personality and saying she appeared in great spirits.

Her recent appearance has fueled speculation that she could return to the stage through the upcoming Chinese singing competition series Singer 2026, widely seen as a potential platform for her long-awaited comeback.

Cheng had been expected to join Singer 2025 last year but was forced to withdraw after sustaining shoulder, neck and ear injuries in an accident involving stage lighting equipment during promotional filming.

She had already stepped back from the spotlight following her Hong Kong Coliseum concerts in March 2023, citing pressure and the need for rest.

Fans have since welcomed her apparent recovery, expressing excitement over the possibility of her return and praising her healthier appearance.

While her participation in Singer 2026 remains unconfirmed, Cheng’s latest appearance has further fueled speculation that a comeback could be on the horizon.