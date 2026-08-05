Moonlight, molten custard and more: Hong Kong’s best mooncakes of 2026

From Michelin-starred creations and lavish hotel hampers to pistachio, black sesame and Musang King durian fillings, these are the mooncakes worth ordering ahead of September 25.

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Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Friday, September 25, 2026, and Hong Kong’s hotels, restaurants and bakeries are already rolling out their festive collections.

This year’s mooncake menus stretch well beyond white lotus seed paste and salted egg yolks: expect molten pistachio centers, black sesame, tea-infused fillings, French chocolate shells and collectible lantern boxes. Whether you are shopping for a family gathering or preparing an impressive corporate gift, these are the festive releases worth knowing.

This guide will be updated regularly as more brands unveil their Mid-Autumn collections, so bookmark this page and return for the latest additions! Prices and promotional offers are subject to change.

1. The Peninsula: familiar favorites, unexpected fillings

The Peninsula Hong Kong begins its 2026 collection with mooncakes handcrafted by Spring Moon, the hotel’s Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant. The celebrated “Mini Egg Custard Mooncakes” (HK$688 for eight) return with their crisp golden pastry and rich, velvety custard filling. The limited-edition “Mini Heart-Shaped Egg Custard Mooncakes” (HK$688 for eight) deliver the same signature flavor in an elegant design symbolizing love and reunion. Each mooncake is now individually wrapped to preserve freshness.

The most intriguing addition is the limited “Roselle and Hawthorn Mooncakes” (HK$728 for eight), created by Spring Moon’s Chinese Cuisine Executive Chef Lam Yuk Ming and Bakehouse founder Grégoire Michaud. Inspired by familiar Hong Kong childhood flavors, the filling layers tart roselle and hawthorn with smooth almond and white lotus seed paste, all enclosed in Spring Moon’s classic golden pastry. A 10 percent early-bird discount applies to the hotel’s mooncakes until August 10.

The Peninsula Boutique offers a separate collection balancing playful designs with lighter and more elaborate gifts. The “Pen Bear Mini Egg Custard and Chocolate Mooncakes” (HK$398) are molded into the shape of the brand’s signature bear, with French chocolate, egg custard and a molten toffee center.

For tea drinkers, the “Mini Low Sugar Tea Flavoured White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncakes” (HK$328) combine Fujian jasmine and Golden Tie Guan Yin teas with reduced-sugar white lotus seed paste. The tea brings a floral, gently roasted quality that helps offset the sweetness of the filling.

At the premium end, the lantern-inspired “Premium Mooncake Gift Box” (HK$1,328) features a metal handle and soft lighting, with mini black sesame mochi mooncakes and 15-year mandarin peel Japanese red bean mooncakes inside. Classic mini egg custard boxes start from HK$388, while The Peninsula Boutique’s Mid-Autumn hampers are priced at HK$2,588 and HK$3,988.

Order here.

2. Regent Hong Kong: a miniature treasure cabinet

Regent Hong Kong approaches its Mid-Autumn collection with the polish of a luxury keepsake. Inspired by traditional Chinese treasure cabinets, flowers and the changing phases of the moon, the hotel’s boxes are made to feel more like decorative objects than conventional food packaging.

The “Regent Grande Mooncake Collection” (HK$458) presents eight mini mooncakes in an octagonal box with layered compartments. Its four flavors cover both classic and contemporary preferences: white lotus seed paste with egg yolk, lava custard, mandarin peel red bean and black sesame custard. A jade rabbit leaping above moonlit waves completes the festive design.

For a more compact gift, the “Regent Moonveil Petite Mooncake” (HK$288) contains Earl Grey custard and chocolate custard mooncakes. Its half-moon outline unfolds into a full-moon display, making it particularly suitable for a smaller household or host gift. The hotel also offers three festive hampers priced from HK$888 to HK$3,388, featuring cold-brew sparkling tea, cookies, Chinese tea and Lai Ching Heen X.O. sauce. Online orders receive a 10 percent early-bird discount.

Order here.

3. Patisserie La Lune: new lava flavors and playful collaborations

Homegrown bakery Patisserie La Lune remains one of the more accessible choices for anyone who prefers smaller mooncakes, inventive fillings and cheerful packaging. Alongside its popular lava custard and classic custard mooncakes, the brand has introduced five new molten flavors for 2026: hazelnut chocolate, pistachio, black sesame, milk tea and coffee. It is a broad enough lineup to suit both traditional custard fans and those looking for something less predictable.

The collaboration boxes are likely to attract collectors. The “Pompompurin 30th Anniversary Special-Edition Set” (HK$258) pairs lava custard mooncakes with a limited knitted bag, while the “Pokémon Assorted Palmier Gift Box” (HK$138) combines original and black-and-white sesame palmiers. For a more distinctly Hong Kong flavor, “Dried Shrimp Roe Palmier” (HK$78), created with Wing Lok Noodle Factory, balance savory shrimp roe with caramelized pastry. More than 20 gift-box options are available, with early-bird offers running until September 2.

Order here.

4. Conrad Hong Kong: black sesame joins a dependable hotel lineup

Conrad Hong Kong offers five distinct mooncake boxes this year, ranging from traditional lotus seed paste to durian and black sesame. The new “Mini Black Sesame Mooncakes” (HK$518 for eight) are filled with smooth black sesame paste and mellow salted egg yolk. Only 400 boxes are available, making this one of the more limited releases in the hotel’s collection.

Durian lovers can choose the handmade “Mini Musang King Durian Mooncakes” (HK$518 for eight), created by Golden Leaf Chinese chef Tony Wan. Beneath the gilded cookie crust is custard and Malaysian Musang King durian purée, producing a richer and more aromatic alternative to standard custard mooncakes.

The perennial “Mini Creamy Custard Mooncakes” (HK$508 for eight) remain a safe crowd-pleaser, while the “White Lotus Seed Paste with Double Egg Yolks Mooncakes” (HK$508 for four) offer the full traditional experience. The “Grand Assorted Mooncakes” (HK$518 for eight) are the best option for variety, bringing together Earl Grey, lava chocolate, matcha red bean and lava cheese. All boxes share an elegant gold design themed around flowers blooming beneath moonlight.

Order here.

5. Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong: aged mandarin peel and sparkling tea

Island Shangri-La presents one of the most extensive Mid-Autumn collections of the year, covering classic hotel mooncakes, rare aged mandarin peel fillings, tea-inspired creations and six luxury hampers.

The “Shangri-La Mooncake Selection Set” (HK$788) takes inspiration from Xianju lantern craftsmanship. Six mooncake flavors are included, among them double-yolk white lotus seed paste, rose and mandarin peel red bean, and Jin Jun Mei tea with fig red bean paste.

For a particularly impressive business gift, the hotel offers 60-year mandarin peel red bean mooncakes (HK$598) and an 80-year mandarin peel collector’s box (HK$1,408). The depth and rarity of the aged peel make these some of the collection’s most distinctive traditional offerings.

The “Island Shangri-La x Saicho Collaboration Mooncakes Series” (HK$560) offers a lighter pairing: mini osmanthus custard mooncakes served with Saicho osmanthus sparkling tea. Shangri-La Circle members receive 20 percent off eligible purchases.

Order here.

6. Cuisine Cuisine: colorful Momoyama mooncakes

Michelin-recognized Cuisine Cuisine combines traditional Cantonese fillings with colorful Momoyama-style mooncakes. The 2026 packaging is inspired by family reunion, using gold, amber orange and purple tones to evoke illuminated homes and city lights during the festival.

The “Five Fortunes Mooncakes Box Set” (HK$568) offers the widest range. It includes white lotus seed paste with double egg yolks, mandarin peel red bean paste and three mini Momoyama mooncakes in pistachio, hazelnut coffee and sea salt lemon flavors. It is a particularly useful choice when gifting to a group with different tastes.

The “Prosperity Trio Mooncakes Box Set” (HK$548) leans more traditional, combining double-yolk white lotus seed paste, mandarin peel red bean and lava custard. Cuisine Cuisine also offers mooncake-and-palmier sets from HK$348, giving buyers a second pastry to serve alongside tea.

Bulk orders receive discounts of up to 55 percent until August 17, while individual early-bird purchases may receive discounts of up to 44 percent. Mi+ members are entitled to an additional discount.

Order here.

7. Ming Court: Michelin-made festive staples

Ming Court’s mooncake collection is built around familiar flavors executed with the precision expected from the Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant. The gift boxes resemble jewelry cases, decorated with a watercolor-style autumn scene, warm orange accents and gold detailing.

Traditionalists can choose either “Lotus Seed Paste with Double Egg Yolks Mooncakes” (HK$438) or “White Lotus Seed Paste with Double Egg Yolks Mooncakes” (HK$438). Both use premium Hunan lotus seeds and rich salted egg yolks, with the white lotus version offering a slightly lighter, cleaner sweetness.

The “Mini Lava Custard with Egg Yolk Mooncakes” (HK$408) feature a thin, soft crust and a silky molten center. Those who prefer to sample several flavors should consider the “Deluxe Mini Mooncake Assortment” (HK$408), which contains black sesame, custard and mandarin peel red bean mooncakes.

Ming Court also offers a “Supreme Mid-Autumn Hamper” (HK$1,588), filled with lava custard mooncakes, homemade X.O. sauce, candied walnuts and Hong Kong-made preserved sausages. Early-bird offers of up to 32 percent are available on selected products until September 24.

Order here.

8. Duddell’s: a modern collector’s box

Duddell’s brings its contemporary art sensibility to Mid-Autumn Festival with a collection themed “Blooming in Light.” Designed by Hong Kong designer Hong Chong Ip, the packaging reinterprets traditional Oriental flowers and Chinese architectural forms through embossed metal finishes and sculptural details.

The “Duddell’s Signature Gift Box with Lava Custard Mooncakes” (HK$468) contains six of the restaurant’s well-known lava custard mooncakes. Its champagne-gold exterior is shaped around the flowing curves of a traditional ruyi lattice window, with three-dimensional foil flowers that catch the light as the box moves. Early-bird pricing is HK$438 per box, or HK$418 for orders of 100 boxes or more until August 31.

The “Limited Edition LED Lantern Gift Box” (HK$768) is the more dramatic choice. It contains eight lava custard mooncakes and features star-shaped cutouts that project floral shadows when illuminated. Limited quantities are available, with an early-bird price of HK$728 for orders of 20 boxes or more.

Order here.

9. Rosewood Hong Kong: woven designs and inventive flavors

Rosewood Hong Kong’s 2026 “THE WOVEN MOON” collection uses rattan-inspired patterns to symbolize reunion and connection. The “Mini Assorted Flavour Mooncakes” (HK$508 for six) feature pistachio egg custard, hazelnut cocoa custard and pineapple egg custard, while “The Legacy House Mini Egg Custard Mooncakes” (HK$498 for six) offer a more familiar hotel classic.

Traditional choices include “White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncakes with Double Egg Yolks” (HK$518 for four) and a low-sugar version (HK$528). The limited “THE WOVEN MOON” Mooncake Gift Box (HK$1,328) combines pineapple custard, pistachio custard and double-yolk white lotus seed paste mooncakes with two upcycled ceramic cups.

Rosewood has also partnered with the Hong Kong Palace Museum on the lantern-shaped “Seric Lantern: Seasons of the Court” Gift Box (HK$498), containing assorted mooncakes and Moonlight White Tea. Selected standard boxes are currently available with a 15 percent online discount.

Order here.

10. Yat Tung Heen: Michelin-starred custard in reusable packaging

Yat Tung Heen, which has retained a Michelin star for 10 consecutive years, keeps its festive collection streamlined. The boxes are finished in a deep green shade with lotus motifs symbolizing harmony and completeness. Once the mooncakes have been eaten, the sturdy packaging can be reused for household storage.

The “Mini Lava Egg Custard Mooncake Gift Set” (HK$408) contains six of the restaurant’s signature custard mooncakes. Each has a crumbly golden crust surrounding smooth, molten custard with a balanced mix of egg, butter and salted yolk flavors.

For more variety, the “Deluxe Mini Mooncake Assortment Gift Set” (HK$428) includes two mini lava custard mooncakes, two lava custard and white lotus seed paste mooncakes, and two mandarin peel red bean mooncakes. The combination gives traditional and contemporary flavors equal space.

The “Deluxe Mid-Autumn Hamper” (HK$1,088) adds canned South American abalone, Japanese dried scallops, dried shrimp, candied walnuts and ginseng oolong tea. Orders made by July 31 receive discounts of up to 32 percent, followed by a 28 percent discount throughout August.

Order here.

11. DALLOYAU: French chocolate mooncakes with a Dubai-style crunch

Created with DA CHOCO, the “Crispy Chocolate Mooncake” (HK$350) replaces traditional pastry with Valrhona chocolate shells and crunchy kadaifi. Its six pieces come in salted egg yolk custard, pistachio dark chocolate and black sesame flavors. For a larger present, DALLOYAU also offers the “Petite Hamper” (HK$888), “New Moon Hamper” (HK$1,288) and more elaborate festive sets.

12. agnès b. CAFÉ: French flavors inside a glowing wooden box

Inspired by the French nursery rhyme Au clair de la lune, agnès b. CAFÉ’s 2026 collection is centered on a wooden lantern-style box. Star patterns are carved into the lid, allowing warm light from the built-in LED unit to shine through. After the festival, the box can be reused as a small decorative lamp.

The mooncakes follow a distinctly French flavor profile. The custard version combines salted egg yolk and fresh milk in a smooth filling, while the chocolate mooncake uses a cocoa crust and rich chocolate center. Strawberry yogurt offers the lightest option, with dried strawberries adding a gentle tartness to the creamy yogurt filling.

Each mooncake is decorated with either the familiar “b.” logo or the brand’s hand-drawn heart motif. The collection is offered in several combinations, including single-flavor boxes and a mixed eight-piece set.

Two hampers are also available. The “Tasteful Indulgence Hamper” (HK$1,580) and “Full Moon Blessing Hamper” (HK$2,580) pair mooncakes with champagne, chocolate and cardigan-shaped chocolate gifts.

Order here.

13. Man Ho Chinese Restaurant: freshly baked and made for sharing

At JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, the “Man Ho Mini Egg Custard Mooncake Gift Box” (HK$498; early bird HK$398.40) contains six buttery custard mooncakes. Bigger gatherings call for the eight-inch “Royal Supreme Mooncake with White Lotus Seed Paste, Ginger and Eight Egg Yolks” (HK$888). The restaurant will also sell a four-piece “Freshly Baked Handmade Mooncake Box” (HK$188) on Fridays to Sundays from September 4 to 20.

Order here.

14. W Hong Kong: lava custard presented in pink velvet

W Hong Kong gives the familiar custard mooncake a fashion-led presentation. The hotel’s 2026 box is designed like a two-tier jewelry case, wrapped in pink velvet and finished in a soft rose shade associated with happiness and harmony in Chinese culture.

The “W Hong Kong Mini Lava Egg Custard Mooncake” (HK$468) contains six mooncakes, each stamped with the hotel’s signature branding. Beneath the golden crust is a rich lava custard center with a smooth texture and a carefully judged balance of sweetness and salted egg yolk.

The early-bird price is HK$281 per box until August 15, representing a 40 percent discount. Buyers purchasing for a larger family, office or client list can also choose a buy-two-get-two package priced at HK$936.

Two hamper options are available. The “Full Moon Gift Set” (HK$688) pairs the mooncakes with wine and black pepper cashews, while the “Blossom Treasure Gift Set” (HK$2,888) adds champagne and a deluxe fruit basket. The latter is clearly positioned for premium corporate gifting or a major family celebration.

Order here.

15. YUE: lychee rose and pandan pistachio

YUE at Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel draws inspiration from the moonlit landscape of Lantau Island. Its deep blue packaging is crossed with silver lines resembling moonlight reflected on water, giving the box a more contemporary look than the usual red-and-gold Mid-Autumn palette.

The “Mini Lava Egg Custard Mooncake” (HK$388) contains six classic lava custard mooncakes with a crisp golden crust and smooth molten filling. For anyone looking for less familiar flavors, the “The Full Moon Trio” (HK$388) includes two lava custard, two lychee rose, and two pandan pistachio lava mooncakes. Online early-bird orders receive a 35 percent discount until August 17.

The hotel also offers a “Premium Mid-Autumn Festive Hamper” (HK$2,388), containing dried scallops, dried shrimp, mushrooms, preserved sausages, YUE X.O. sauce and candied walnuts. A version with Veuve Clicquot champagne is priced at HK$2,888.

Order here.

16. Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong: tradition with a truffled twist

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong presents two separate collections this year: a more adventurous selection from the two-Michelin-starred Lung King Heen and a hotel-branded box designed to appeal to a wider family audience.

Lung King Heen’s “Mixed Nuts Mooncakes with Candied Citrus” (HK$628) incorporate lao xiang huang, a traditional Chiu Chow preserved citrus fruit, into the classic mixed-nut filling. Its bright, lightly bitter fragrance cuts through the richness of the nuts. The “White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncakes with Black Truffle and Salted Egg Yolk” (HK$668) offer a deeper flavor, with earthy truffle complementing the soft white lotus paste.

Returning signatures include pine nut custard mooncakes and century egg with pickled ginger mooncakes, both priced at HK$628. A mixed Lung King Heen box containing three flavors is HK$668 and may be paired with a 2009 Pu’er tea cake for HK$888.

The “Four Seasons Mooncake Set” (HK$498) combines four new mini mochi custard mooncakes with a traditional double-yolk white lotus seed paste mooncake. Bulk-order discounts of up to 30 percent are available until September 18.

Order here.

17. Hotel ICON: Musang King durian by the box or by the piece

Hotel ICON keeps its selection focused on two contrasting choices: a chilled durian mooncake for adventurous palates and a traditional white lotus seed paste mooncake from Above & Beyond.

The “Snow Skin Musang King Durian Mooncakes” (HK$598 for four) are made in Malaysia. The chewy snow skin surrounds a generous amount of smooth Musang King durian purée, preserving the fruit’s strong aroma and naturally creamy texture. For 2026, Hotel ICON is also offering the mooncakes individually for the first time at HK$158 each. It is a practical option for anyone who wants to try the flavor without committing to a full box.

The traditional “White Lotus Seed Paste with Double Salted Egg Yolk Mooncake” (HK$468) comes from Above & Beyond Chinese restaurant. Silky white lotus paste is paired with two rich salted egg yolks and presented in a reusable vertical box with a handle.

Hotel ICON also offers homemade X.O. sauce (HK$258), candied walnuts (HK$218) and a three-flavor candied walnut set (HK$648). Early-bird mooncake offers run until September 13.

Order here.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com