HK as strategic opportunity for Polish cosmetics enterprises to expand into Asia

Poland is rapidly cementing its status as Europe’s powerhouse for beauty and innovation, standing as the fifth-largest beauty market in the European Union, according to the Polish Union of the Cosmetics Industry.

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The nation's cosmetics export value reached €6.5 billion (HK$56.52 billion) in 2025, securing Poland’s position as the eighth-largest global exporter, said Justyna Zeranska, General Director of the Polish Union of the Cosmetics Industry.

Driven by over 1,300 companies and robust research and development infrastructure, Polish brands are surging particularly in face care where local labels command 60 percent of the mass market.

With 26 Polish enterprises showcasing during Cosmoprof Asia 2026, industry leaders lauded Poland's unmatched agility, high EU standards, and end-to-end manufacturing solutions.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong remains a good position for Polish cosmetics businesses to expand their business due to its direct connection with China and close proximity to all the key Asia Pacific regions, said Ho Chi-ming, Vice President of The Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong, emphasizing the city as the strategic gateway to China.

