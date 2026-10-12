logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Amazon cuts more jobs, in devices unit, after flurry of product rollouts

FINANCE
10 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Amazon AMZN.O cut about 250 jobs on Wednesday in its devices and services unit after weeks of product rollouts including new Kindle e-readers and tablet computers.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company confirmed the cuts after a Reuters inquiry. "We've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles," a spokesperson said without elaborating.

The cuts affected no more than 250 jobs, said a person familiar with the matter, primarily in software development.

The layoffs will help the company "operate more efficiently and better align with our product roadmap," the spokesperson said. Amazon on Wednesday also announced a new Alexa-powered alarm clock and photo frame.

As is the company's custom, text messages and emails were sent to workers early Wednesday morning. One seen by Reuters was from Cherie Robinson, a human resources vice president in devices and services, saying the company had undergone "a thorough review of our structure" resulting in the need for cuts.

Earlier this month, Amazon pared about 1,000 jobs in its core retail division. The company reports its third-quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday.

Reuters

Amazon

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Amazon logo outside an Amazon warehouse in Manchester, Britain, October 28, 2025. REUTERS
Amazon in talks to buy AI startup Decart for around US$7 billion, WSJ reports
FINANCE
12-10-2026 10:25 HKT
Amazon logo outside an Amazon warehouse in Manchester, Britain, October 28, 2025. REUTERS
Amazon seeks to offload US$8 billion of Nvidia chips to investors, FT reports
INNOVATION
02-10-2026 14:05 HKT
Visitors stand at the Qualcomm kiosk at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2026. REUTERS
Qualcomm, Amazon strike US$4 billion custom chip deal
INNOVATION
08-09-2026 22:05 HKT
The logo of Chinese company Moonshot AI is displayed alongside its Kimi app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
China's Moonshot in talks with Microsoft, Amazon, Google over K3 revenue sharing, sources say
INNOVATION
26-08-2026 16:38 HKT
Amazon logo outside an Amazon warehouse in Manchester, Britain, October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
Amazon behind massive private gas plant for new data centers
WORLD
08-08-2026 18:49 HKT
Amazon logo is seen in this illustration taken February 11, 2025. REUTERS
Amazon enters US$3 trillion club as AI, cloud growth power rally
FINANCE
03-08-2026 22:20 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Amazon beats cloud sales growth estimates; shares jump
FINANCE
31-07-2026 05:24 HKT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
Magnificent 7 results set to test broadening US stock market
FINANCE
29-07-2026 21:24 HKT
Amazon logo outside an Amazon warehouse in Manchester, Britain, October 28, 2025. REUTERS
Amazon aims to raise US$25 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
INNOVATION
07-07-2026 21:34 HKT
Amazon logo outside an Amazon warehouse in Manchester, Britain, October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
AI race weakens climate pledges at Google, Amazon
WORLD
03-07-2026 15:25 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
9 hours ago
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
28-10-2026 01:42 HKT
Worker pushing motorcycle argues with police officer in Anderson Road, video sparks debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.