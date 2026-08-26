logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

China's Moonshot in talks with Microsoft, Amazon, Google over K3 revenue sharing, sources say

INNOVATION
10 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The logo of Chinese company Moonshot AI is displayed alongside its Kimi app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
The logo of Chinese company Moonshot AI is displayed alongside its Kimi app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

China's Moonshot AI is negotiating revenue-sharing agreements with Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet's Google that would allow the US cloud giants to host its blockbuster Kimi K3 model, three people familiar with the talks said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Any deal could mark the first big revenue-sharing pact between a Chinese AI firm and a major US cloud company.

The discussions highlight how China's leading AI models, often far cheaper than Western offerings, are gaining traction in the US, despite national security concerns in Washington that have led to bans on exports of AI chips to China. They are also taking place despite critical comments about Moonshot from senior US officials.

IPO-bound Moonshot is seeking up to a 30 percent share of revenue generated from K3-related services on Microsoft's Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, according to the sources who declined to be identified because the discussions are private.

That would be in line with terms that sources have said the startup has outlined for major customers using the open-weight model.

The discussions are at an early stage, and there is no certainty they will result in agreements, the sources said.

Moonshot did not respond to a request for comment about the potential deals. Microsoft, Google, and AWS declined to comment.

Moonshot has come under fire from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who said last month that he might add it to a trade blacklist. US officials have accused the Beijing-based company of stealing from Anthropic's most sophisticated model, Fable, to help create Kimi K3 and illegally acquiring Nvidia chips.

Moonshot has rejected suggestions that Kimi K3's performance was achieved via distillation, telling China's National Business Daily last month that its performance gains came from original changes to underlying architecture.

UNRESOLVED ISSUES IN THE TALKS

According to one of the sources, unresolved issues in Moonshot's negotiations with the US cloud companies include how revenue might be split, data access and auditing token usage.

Tokens are units of text processed by AI models, and measuring their use is central to calculating revenue under usage-based billing.

Kimi K3 has posted strong results in third-party evaluations.

Arena.ai has ranked it first in a benchmark assessing web interface-building capabilities, while Artificial Analysis says it delivers performance comparable to OpenAI's GPT-5.5 and Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.8, particularly on tests measuring complex, multi-step tasks.

For big AI model providers like Moonshot, major cloud providers are the main route to enterprise adoption.

Although Kimi K3 is an open-weight model that can be downloaded and modified, analysts say few customers are likely to run a system with 2.8 trillion parameters on their own infrastructure because of the huge computing costs involved.

Moonshot has signed similar agreements with some smaller cloud platforms, the sources said, without providing details.

In July, Chinese IT services provider Chinasoft International (0354) said it had a revenue-sharing agreement with Moonshot, though it did not disclose how the revenue will be split.

Founded in 2023 by Carnegie Mellon-trained AI researcher Yang Zhilin, Moonshot is backed by several Chinese tech giants including cloud computing giant Alibaba (9988).

The startup raised more than US$2 billion in May and is preparing for a potential Hong Kong listing, sources have said.

Alibaba is also seeking revenue-sharing agreements with major users of its new open-source AI model, sources have also said.

Reuters

 

K3revenueKimiMoonshotAIAmazonChinaMicrosoftGoogle

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of PwC is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Hong Kong court says Evergrande liquidators can pursue claim from PwC International
FINANCE
29 mins ago
China's President Xi Jinping (R) speaks during a meeting with Microsoft founder Bill Gates at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference in Boao town, Hainan province April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
Bill Gates, alarmed by AI, has policy ideas he wants to discuss with China's Xi Jinping
WORLD
31 mins ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a joint press statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
China's Xi to attend SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, visit Egypt, ministry says
CHINA
42 mins ago
ANTA Sports offline retail store.
ANTA H1 net profit jumps 35pc, sending shares up over 9pc
FINANCE
57 mins ago
An OOCL container ship sails in the harbour of Hong Kong, China November 27, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
China joins India search for 22 missing after cargo ship sinks
CHINA
1 hour ago
The Huawei logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
China's Huawei, US PC maker HP sign multi-year Wi-Fi patent deal
CHINA
3 hours ago
Chinese flag and Judge gavel are seen in this illustration taken, August 6, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China examines new legal tool to pursue graft suspects, assets abroad
CHINA
4 hours ago
Photo by JADE GAO / AFP The photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows Chinese technology company Tencent's data center in Guian New Area in Guiyang, in southwestern China's Guizhou Province.
China goes rural with data centres in quest to power AI
CHINA
5 hours ago
Floodwaters inundate a street lined with residential buildings after heavy rainfall brought by typhoon Narra caused flooding in Ningming county, Chongzuo, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China August 24, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
China prepares for more heavy rain from back-to-back storms
CHINA
5 hours ago
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic expected to tell investors it sees over US$30 trillion in potential revenue, WSJ reports 
INNOVATION
6 hours ago
(Online photo)
Sham Shui Po shop owner’s narrow escape sparks warning for MTR station traders
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
logo
Over 50 evacuated as fire in Causeway Bay disrupts traffic and trams
NEWS
25-08-2026 12:58 HKT
3-vehicle collision near Sunny Bay leaves taxi driver dead, 10 others injured
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.