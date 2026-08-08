logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Amazon behind massive private gas plant for new data centers

WORLD
08-08-2026 18:49 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Amazon logo outside an Amazon warehouse in Manchester, Britain, October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
Amazon logo outside an Amazon warehouse in Manchester, Britain, October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Amazon confirmed Friday it is financing a massive, private gas power plant in Texas that could become the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It is the latest example of tech giants going off the grid to get their AI operations online faster.

The news was first reported by market intelligence company Cleanview, which reviewed satellite imagery to connect three data center construction permits filed this week by Amazon to the gas plant, which is being developed by Pacifico Energy and is known as GW Ranch.

Previously filed permits for the plant show it would have 35 turbines and generate 7.65 gigawatts -- larger than any gas plant currently operating in the United States.

A bigger facility, at 9.2 gigawatts, is planned in Ohio under a public-private partnership involving SoftBank. That plant would connect to the grid as well as power a data center.

The Pecos County, Texas, plant would be permitted to emit more than 30 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gases a year -- more than any other single source in the country, though facilities rarely emit at their permitted ceiling.

Amazon said that by generating its own power, it would avoid passing the cost on to ordinary Americans, whose electricity bills have spiked as utilities charge consumers for the new infrastructure feeding the AI boom.

"Amazon believes in paying the full costs of powering our operations," a spokesperson said.

"Our new planned data center campus in Pecos County does just that: it's powered by new on-site generation that won't raise electricity costs for Texas families and designed to transition to grid-connected service as interconnection timelines allow."

The company added it was "exploring opportunities" for solar energy and battery storage on site, and it would make use of "non-potable, brackish groundwater" which it said would avoid putting pressure on the watershed.

Amazon added it remained committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 under The Climate Pledge, and had enabled 40 carbon-free energy projects totaling nearly 10 gigawatts in Texas.

Building so-called "behind-the-meter" power was once a niche practice, exemplified by Elon Musk's xAI deploying mobile gas turbines to its data center in Memphis in 2024.

xAI still accounts for most of the two gigawatts of behind-the-meter power online today, according to research by Cleanview, which estimates that around 97 gigawatts of such projects are planned involving every hyperscaler -- including Meta, Microsoft and Oracle, with enormous climate implications.

The precise figure depends on how many are built, how efficient the turbines are and how often they run, but the total emissions could easily top 200 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions a year, roughly equivalent to the annual emissions of more than 45 million cars, or about the entire carbon output of Pakistan.

"There are more efficient ways to use gas," John Rogers, an energy analyst for the Union of Concerned Scientists, told AFP. "Virtually none of these plants are proposing to use those, and that matters for on-site pollution, both direct and climate."

While less polluting than coal, gas plants are still significant sources of planet-warming emissions, and their operations, particularly upstream, also leak methane, the main component of natural gas and itself a powerful greenhouse gas.

Beyond their carbon footprints, they emit fine particulate matter, linked to a range of heart and lung problems; nitrogen oxides, which aggravate respiratory disease; and hazardous air pollutants including mercury, formaldehyde and benzene.

AFP

Amazongas plantdata centers

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Amazon logo is seen in this illustration taken February 11, 2025. REUTERS
Amazon enters US$3 trillion club as AI, cloud growth power rally
FINANCE
03-08-2026 22:20 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Amazon beats cloud sales growth estimates; shares jump
FINANCE
31-07-2026 05:24 HKT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
Magnificent 7 results set to test broadening US stock market
FINANCE
29-07-2026 21:24 HKT
Amazon logo outside an Amazon warehouse in Manchester, Britain, October 28, 2025. REUTERS
Amazon aims to raise US$25 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
INNOVATION
07-07-2026 21:34 HKT
Amazon logo outside an Amazon warehouse in Manchester, Britain, October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
AI race weakens climate pledges at Google, Amazon
WORLD
03-07-2026 15:25 HKT
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Amazon voiced concerns about Anthropic AI models before US crackdown, source says
INNOVATION
14-06-2026 14:54 HKT
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Amazon secures US$17.5 billion loan facility amid AI-driven capex ramp
INNOVATION
10-06-2026 22:18 HKT
An Amazon robot sends a package down a chute, transporting packages from workers to chutes that are organized by zip code, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. AP photo
Amazon unveils new AI warehouse robot in US$12 billion Europe push
INNOVATION
04-06-2026 17:48 HKT
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Amazon greenlights AI-generated shows for children
WORLD
28-05-2026 13:53 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Microsoft, OpenAI change terms of deal so startup can court Amazon and others
WORLD
28-04-2026 12:41 HKT
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
NEWS
22 hours ago
Police smash triad syndicate laundering $600m, arresting 147
NEWS
19 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.