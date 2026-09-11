logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Microsoft plans 38 gigawatts of data center capacity by 2032, Bloomberg reports

INNOVATION
17 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS

Microsoft plans to build out its data-center capacity to about 38 gigawatts by 2032, more than triple its current footprint, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here are some details:

  • According to the report only about 2 gigawatts of the company's current 12-gigawatt capacity is centered on AI-specific chips, a share expected to grow to about a third of the 38 gigawatts it plans to have online.
  • Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
  • Technology companies have been pouring billions of dollars into data centers to power generative AI services such as ChatGPT and Copilot, which require huge amounts of computing power.
  • In July, Microsoft forecast stronger-than-expected cloud growth offering fresh evidence that Microsoft's massive AI investments are beginning to pay off, helping ease investor concerns that heavy spending on data centers and computing infrastructure could outpace demand.
  • Microsoft expects capital expenditures of US$50 billion for the fiscal first quarter of 2027 and US$175 billion for the 2026 calendar year.
  • The company is planning to spread long-term leases on data centers over 25 years rather than 15, which has the effect of lowering its annual reported capital expenditures.

Reuters

Microsoftdata center

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Januari 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
ASML to work with major chipmakers to use latest tools for larger chips
FINANCE
08-09-2026 14:44 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS
Microsoft reveals Azure cloud sales in financial reporting shift
FINANCE
03-09-2026 10:52 HKT
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel greets shareholders during the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual shareholders' meeting, the conglomerate's first since Warren Buffett stepped down after 60 years as chief executive, in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 1, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Berkshire CEO Abel says AI to help power growth
FINANCE
02-09-2026 21:38 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Nvidia invests US$3.5 billion in MediaTek convertible bonds
INNOVATION
31-08-2026 21:28 HKT
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI issued warrants worth US$5.5 billion in SB Energy, WSJ reports
FINANCE
31-08-2026 14:27 HKT
The logo of Chinese company Moonshot AI is displayed alongside its Kimi app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
China's Moonshot in talks with Microsoft, Amazon, Google over K3 revenue sharing, sources say
INNOVATION
26-08-2026 16:38 HKT
The NVIDIA logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
Nvidia eyes investing US$3 billion in SB Energy under OpenAI data center deal, Information says
FINANCE
16-08-2026 14:49 HKT
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Microsoft is pictured on its office building in Beijing, China May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo · Reuters
Microsoft retreats in China, but AI boom helps it keep a window open
CHINA
13-08-2026 18:08 HKT
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Super Micro forecasts upbeat annual revenue on data center adoption
FINANCE
12-08-2026 10:18 HKT
Servers for data storage are seen in Hafnarfjordur, Iceland, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Ari
US SEC exempts certain data center bonds from key securitization rules
FINANCE
11-08-2026 11:01 HKT
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
10-09-2026 10:36 HKT
Two foreign tourists arrested at airport hours after tagging MTR train in Chai Wan depot break-in
NEWS
13 hours ago
Ex-HKEX vice president charged over alleged failure to declare assets to ICAC
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.