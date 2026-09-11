Microsoft plans 38 gigawatts of data center capacity by 2032, Bloomberg reports

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ASML to work with major chipmakers to use latest tools for larger chips
08-09-2026 14:44 HKT
Microsoft reveals Azure cloud sales in financial reporting shift
03-09-2026 10:52 HKT
Berkshire CEO Abel says AI to help power growth
02-09-2026 21:38 HKT
Nvidia invests US$3.5 billion in MediaTek convertible bonds
31-08-2026 21:28 HKT
OpenAI issued warrants worth US$5.5 billion in SB Energy, WSJ reports
31-08-2026 14:27 HKT
Microsoft retreats in China, but AI boom helps it keep a window open
13-08-2026 18:08 HKT
Super Micro forecasts upbeat annual revenue on data center adoption
12-08-2026 10:18 HKT
US SEC exempts certain data center bonds from key securitization rules
11-08-2026 11:01 HKT
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
10-09-2026 10:36 HKT