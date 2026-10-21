French 10-year bond yields hit 5%, highest since July 2002

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Macron denounces 'unbridled' violence as France hit by new clashes
19-10-2026 13:01 HKT
Macron condemns "shocking" scenes of violence across France
19-10-2026 03:25 HKT
Paris police in new battles with protesters and looters
19-10-2026 01:16 HKT
High school students to turn out for new protests across France
08-10-2026 15:18 HKT
France does not need ECB help at present, says Bank of France head
07-10-2026 14:51 HKT
Pope celebrates giant Paris mass, flies to Lourdes
27-09-2026 11:07 HKT
Zidane feels immense emotion before first match in charge of France
25-09-2026 06:28 HKT