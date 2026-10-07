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FINANCE

France does not need ECB help at present, says Bank of France head

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch/File Photo

France's economic situation is serious but the country does not need help at this stage from the European Central Bank, Bank of France head Emmanuel Moulin said on Wednesday.

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"I do not think that the European Central Bank needs to intervene as of now, given the current conditions," Moulin told France Inter radio.

"Today, there is no need to seek the solution in Frankfurt, the solution is here at home," added Moulin, arguing France could tackle its problems by voting through a budget that targeted cutting the country's deficit.

France's borrowing costs have surged in the current global bond rout, prompting a selloff in the euro, as investors worry the country's fragile public finances risk spilling over to the rest of Europe.

The French government presented its 2027 budget bill on October 1.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's government, which faces pressure from both the far-right and far-left opposition parties, aims to reduce the budget deficit from 5.4 percent of economic output this year to 5 percent in 2027.

Reuters

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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