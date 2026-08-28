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China's CXMT posts first-half profit after revenue surge

FINANCE
44 mins ago
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CXMT logo is seen in this illustration taken July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
CXMT logo is seen in this illustration taken July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

CXMT, China's largest chipmaker by market value, posted a sharp turnaround to profit in the first half on Friday in its first earnings release since listing, buoyed by surging prices and sales of its memory products amid rising global demand for computing power.

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  • First-half revenue soared 873.64% from a year ago to 150.3 billion yuan ($22.36 billion).
  • Net profit totalled 77.6 billion yuan, compared to a loss of 2.3 billion yuan in 2025.
  • CXMT sees the global shortage of DRAM products persisting in the second half of 2026.
  • The company also flagged risks from escalating global trade tensions, warning that further restrictions imposed by relevant countries could destabilise its supply chain and adversely affect production and business operations. 
  • CXMT said in the filing that it has shipped samples of its LPDDR6 DRAM chips to customers.
  • The chip has a peak data transfer speed of 12,800 megabits per second (Mbps) and a maximum capacity of 16 gigabytes (GB), the company said.
  • The Hefei-based firm said the chip will be used on mobile devices, servers and smart cars. 

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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