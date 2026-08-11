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FINANCE

Tencent’s China Literature profit sinks 84.1pc for the first half of 2026

FINANCE
14 hours ago
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A company logo of China Literature is displayed during a news conference on its IPO in Hong Kong, China October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A company logo of China Literature is displayed during a news conference on its IPO in Hong Kong, China October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Chinese e-book giant China Literature (0772) of Tencent (0700) posted a net profit of 135 million yuan for the first half of the year, which plummeted 84.1 percent from last year. 

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Adjusted net profit was 259  million yuan, a drop of 49 percent. 

The company did not declare a dividend. 

In the period, the company saw a revenue of 3.53 billion, a rise of 10.7 percent. 

The company’s IP operations business delivered a robust performance, with revenues increasing by 41.9 percent. In particular, revenue from short dramas and AI-animated dramas exceeded 430 million yuan during the first half, a 2.3-fold increase, driven by exploration of new businesses and the in-depth application of AI technology. 

Notably, the proportion of blockbuster short dramas was four times the market average, while 46 AI-animated dramas each surpassed 100 million views. 

The company’s IP merchandise business also maintained strong growth momentum, with gross merchandise value reaching 780 million yuan during the first half. 

The company remains firmly convinced of the transformative power of IP and AI, believing AI will become a crucial tool for extending creators’ capabilities and unlocking change across the content ecosystem over the next two decades. 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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