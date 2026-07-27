HKR International launches Sheung Wan student beds from HK$9,000

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by
Effie Zhang
HKR International (0480) has launched its newly completed Hollywood Residence student accommodation in Sheung Wan, recording multiple viewing inquiries in its first week with monthly rents starting at HK$9,000 ahead of its August opening for the 2026/27 academic year.
Located at 165 Hollywood Road, the property provides approximately 160 beds across 55 units in a mix of single, double, and triple-room layouts, requiring tenants to pay a full year's rent upfront. These all-inclusive rental packages cover household appliances, utility bills, high-speed internet, and a weekly cleaning service.
The initial rollout focuses on mid-floor, 300-square-foot triple rooms equipped with smart security systems, kitchens, and bathrooms with separated wet and dry zones. Tenants will also have access to communal facilities including a fitness room, study spaces, a laundry area, and a rooftop barbecue site.
Tapping into the surging housing demand driven by an influx of mainland students, the operator is prioritizing full-year leases from those enrolled in local universities across all degree levels.
HKR International acquired the original site in early 2021 for approximately HK$367 million.The developer subsequently pivoted from an initial boutique residential plan to capitalize on the lucrative student housing market.