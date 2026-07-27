HKR International launches Sheung Wan student beds from HK$9,000

HKR International (0480) has launched its newly completed Hollywood Residence student accommodation in Sheung Wan, recording multiple viewing inquiries in its first week with monthly rents starting at HK$9,000 ahead of its August opening for the 2026/27 academic year.

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Located at 165 Hollywood Road, the property provides approximately 160 beds across 55 units in a mix of single, double, and triple-room layouts, requiring tenants to pay a full year's rent upfront. These all-inclusive rental packages cover household appliances, utility bills, high-speed internet, and a weekly cleaning service.

The initial rollout focuses on mid-floor, 300-square-foot triple rooms equipped with smart security systems, kitchens, and bathrooms with separated wet and dry zones. Tenants will also have access to communal facilities including a fitness room, study spaces, a laundry area, and a rooftop barbecue site.

Tapping into the surging housing demand driven by an influx of mainland students, the operator is prioritizing full-year leases from those enrolled in local universities across all degree levels.

HKR International acquired the original site in early 2021 for approximately HK$367 million.The developer subsequently pivoted from an initial boutique residential plan to capitalize on the lucrative student housing market.