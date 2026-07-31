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FINANCE

Nasdaq opens higher as Amazon surge offsets Apple decline

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The Nasdaq opened higher on Friday, boosted by Amazon's 12 percent jump after the Big Tech company joined some of its peers in delivering strong cloud revenue growth, putting to rest concerns about AI returns.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.0 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 52,235.03. The S&P 500 rose 24.5 points, or 0.33 percent, at the open to 7,462.13, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 218.5 points, or 0.87 percent, to 25,340.711 at the opening bell.

Reuters

Wall StreetDow Jones Industrial AverageS&P 500Nasdaq Composite

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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