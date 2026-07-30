Wall St opens higher as Microsoft's results temper some AI jitters

U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as Microsoft's forecast-beating results soothed investor concerns about massive AI spending by companies, while investors parsed fresh readings of GDP and inflation data a day after the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 520.1 points, or 1.01 percent, at the open to 52,114.27. The S&P 500 rose 74.3 points, or 1.02 percent, at the open to 7,390.45, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 409.1 points, or 1.67 percent, to 24,852.047 at the opening bell.

Reuters