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FINANCE

-Wall St opens lower as Big Tech earnings rekindle AI spending worries; oil jumps

FINANCE
50 mins ago
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A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, as concerns over heavy AI spending resurfaced after the first batch of Big Tech earnings, while another jump in oil prices linked to the widening Middle East conflict further dampened sentiment.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 463.0 points, or 0.89 percent, at the open to 51,755.54. The S&P 500 fell 80.7 points, or 1.08 percent, at the open to 7,418.29, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 445.4 points, or 1.73 percent, to 25,245.542 at the opening bell.

Reuters

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