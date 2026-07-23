-Wall St opens lower as Big Tech earnings rekindle AI spending worries; oil jumps

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, as concerns over heavy AI spending resurfaced after the first batch of Big Tech earnings, while another jump in oil prices linked to the widening Middle East conflict further dampened sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 463.0 points, or 0.89 percent, at the open to 51,755.54. The S&P 500 fell 80.7 points, or 1.08 percent, at the open to 7,418.29, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 445.4 points, or 1.73 percent, to 25,245.542 at the opening bell.

Reuters