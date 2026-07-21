Wall St opens higher as chip stocks extend recovery; earnings in focus

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as semiconductor shares extended a recovery from a recent selloff, while investors awaited major tech earnings for clues on the future of the AI trade.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 77.5 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 51,916.79. The S&P 500 rose 46.7 points, or 0.63 percent, at the open to 7,489.95, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 264.5 points, or 1.04 percent, to 25,772.549 at the opening bell.

Reuters