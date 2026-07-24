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FINANCE

Wall St opens subdued after tech rout; Mideast, tariffs in focus

FINANCE
11 mins ago
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A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street's main indexes opened subdued on Friday after a tech-led selloff in the previous session, as investors digested fresh earnings, escalating Middle East tensions and a new tariff announcement from the Trump administration.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.7 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 51,791.37. The S&P 500 fell 2.0 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 7,406.3, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.3 points, or 0.12 percent, to 25,107.384 at the opening bell.

Reuters

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