Wall St opens lower as chip rout extends; Netflix slides

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S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as chip stocks weaken
16-07-2026 21:35 HKT
Baidu seeks dual-primary listing in HK and US within 2026
16-07-2026 18:15 HKT
Hang Seng Index hits over-one-month high on Thursday, Alibaba up by 3pc
16-07-2026 16:58 HKT
Hang Seng Index surges in early trading on Thursday
16-07-2026 10:11 HKT
Taobao-backed PapaHome to launch massive lifestyle flagship in Causeway Bay
16-07-2026 19:12 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT