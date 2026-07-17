Wall St opens lower as chip rout extends; Netflix slides

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday, with a reassessment of this year's AI-fueled rally by investors deepening a selloff in chip stocks and a weak forecast from Netflix adding to the pressure.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.5 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 52,426.46. The S&P 500 fell 86.2 points, or 1.14 percent, at the open to 7,447.52​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 469.7 points, or 1.81 percent, to 25,412.259 at the opening bell.

Reuters



