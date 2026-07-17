logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Wall St opens lower as chip rout extends; Netflix slides

FINANCE
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday, with a reassessment of this year's AI-fueled rally by investors deepening a selloff in chip stocks and a weak forecast from Netflix adding to the pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.5 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 52,426.46. The S&P 500 fell 86.2 points, or 1.14 percent, at the open to 7,447.52​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 469.7 points, or 1.81 percent, to 25,412.259 at the opening bell.

 

Reuters


 

wall StreetS&P 500Nasdaqstocksstockequityindex

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index slumps over 400 points on Friday, Z.ai sinks 28 percent
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Passersby stand in front of an electronic screen displaying Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan April 9, 2025. REUTERS
Japan's Nikkei slides into correction zone on tech selloff, Middle East conflict
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index slumps nearly 500 points at noon on Friday on global tech selloff
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index falls through 25,000 points in early trading on Friday
FINANCE
11 hours ago
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as chip stocks weaken
FINANCE
16-07-2026 21:35 HKT
A staff member works near a Baidu logo at its office in Beijing, China March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Baidu seeks dual-primary listing in HK and US within 2026
FINANCE
16-07-2026 18:15 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index hits over-one-month high on Thursday, Alibaba up by 3pc
FINANCE
16-07-2026 16:58 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP. A currency dealer talks on the phone as she monitors exchange rates in a foreign exchange dealing room at the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on June 26, 2026.
South Korean shares tumble on chipmaker selloff, won firms after rate hike
FINANCE
16-07-2026 16:19 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index surges above 25,000 points at noon on Thursday, Alibaba up 5 pc
FINANCE
16-07-2026 12:31 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index surges in early trading on Thursday
FINANCE
16-07-2026 10:11 HKT
Taobao-backed PapaHome to launch massive lifestyle flagship in Causeway Bay
NEWS
16-07-2026 19:12 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
logo
(Video) Ex-pageant contestant confronts sneaker scammer at Mong Kok MTR station to claw back cash
SOCIAL BUZZ
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.