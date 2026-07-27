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FINANCE

Wall St opens higher as pause in US-Iran hostilities lifts sentiment

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after the United States and Iran paused hostilities, boosting risk appetite ahead of a week of major earnings, economic data and an interest rate decision.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 226.2 points, or 0.44%, at the open to 5,2173.42. The S&P 500 rose 52.2
points, or 0.70%, at the open to 7,464.2, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 260.4 points, or 1.04%, to 25,236.185 at the opening bell.

Reuters 

Wall StreetDow Jones Industrial AverageS&P 500Nasdaq Composite

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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