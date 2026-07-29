Wall St opens lower ahead of Fed decision; chip stocks wobble

Wall Street's main stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy verdict against a backdrop of simmering Middle East tensions, while chip stocks struggled ahead of Big Tech earnings later this week.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.1 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 52674.21. The S&P 500 fell 10.6 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 7418.16, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.4 points, or 0.05%, to 24863.48 at the opening bell.

Reuters