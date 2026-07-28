Nasdaq opens lower as AI worries mount ahead of pivotal earnings

The Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday, mirroring a cautious mood across global markets toward AI chip stocks on concerns about hefty corporate spending and rising Chinese competition, ahead of earnings from some of the biggest companies on Wall Street.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 282.8 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 52492.88. The S&P 500 fell 17.6 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 7395.55, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.0 points, or 0.43%, to 24825.072 at the opening bell.

Reuters