logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

IMF strategy chief urges countries to maintain price stability

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS

The International Monetary Fund's new strategy chief urged government officials on Wednesday to maintain credibility in fiscal and monetary policy with the aim of keeping prices stable amid global economic uncertainty.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Christian Mumssen, the fund's new director of strategy, cited a rapid succession of major shocks to the economy in recent years, including the coronavirus pandemic, cost-of-living crises, trade frictions and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"Technologically, artificial intelligence and digital finance are advancing at a speed few of us anticipated. And geopolitically, the post-war global order is giving way to a more fragmented, multipolar world," he told an event at the Atlantic Council.

"The global economy has proved remarkably resilient in the face of these forces. But the sheer scale of what is under way creates an exceptionally high degree of uncertainty - and we should expect the unexpected."

Governments must pay close attention to sound public finances and debt, inflation, jobs and growth, he said, adding that price stability is likely to be threatened by frequent supply disruptions.

He said governments should enhance resilience from supply shocks and global political tensions and work to manage uncertainty. 

Mumssen also said it was critical to address fast-moving technical innovations, including to ensure the rapid AI transformation translates to inclusive growth.

The big difference in the current global financial situation is that major transformations are happening at the same time, he said.

He encouraged countries to work with the fund on solutions.

"The problem is: just when massive structural challenges and a new technological revolution would call for greater international cooperation, the global governance system is fragmenting," Mumssen added. 

 

Reuters


 

IMFpricestability

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hengli Petrochemical's new refining, petrochemical complex is seen at Changxing island in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 16, 2018. Picture taken July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu/File Photo
Oil hits one-month high as US, Iran step up attacks in Strait of Hormuz
FINANCE
14-07-2026 11:58 HKT
Luojiashan tanker anchored in Muscat as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS
Oil jumps 4 percent as new military strikes threaten Hormuz shipments
FINANCE
13-07-2026 11:39 HKT
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS
IMF edges 2026 global growth forecast lower to 3pc, sees rebound in 2027
FINANCE
08-07-2026 21:17 HKT
(File photo)
Brent falls after US-Iran talks conclude in Switzerland
FINANCE
22-06-2026 14:18 HKT
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
IMF urges Fed caution on inflation as Warsh prepares to chair first policy meeting
FINANCE
05-06-2026 11:39 HKT
IMF praises Hong Kong's resilient economic growth and financial system
FINANCE
22-05-2026 21:14 HKT
Paul Chan. ISD
International institutions' recognition of HK reflects understanding of city's potential, Paul Chan says
FINANCE
17-05-2026 16:49 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
HK government welcomes IMF's assessment
FINANCE
15-05-2026 22:03 HKT
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addresses the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India says emerging nations eye BRICS grouping for stability
WORLD
14-05-2026 17:44 HKT
Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva takes part in "Debate on the Global Economy" during the 2026 annual IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 16, 2026. REUTERS
IMF chief Georgieva warns of 'much worse outcome' if Middle East war drags into 2027
FINANCE
05-05-2026 10:23 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
Source:online
HK guest claims hotel refused refund after finding suspected faeces on bedsheet in Shenzhen
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-07-2026 18:06 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.