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FINANCE

IMF praises Hong Kong's resilient economic growth and financial system

FINANCE
44 mins ago
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The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it will publish a Staff Report shortly to elaborate on its assessment, commending Hong Kong's resilient economic growth and financial system, and reaffirming the city's position as an international financial centre with advanced digital finance initiatives to position the financial sector at the forefront of regulated innovation in Asia.

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This came after the IMF Staff Mission published last week the Concluding Statement on the 2026 Article IV Consultation with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The IMF notes that Hong Kong's economy has continued to recover, with growth in 2025 stronger than expected. 

Reaffirming Hong Kong's position as an international financial centre, the IMF also underscores its "super connector" role as a key advantage, while recognising that Hong Kong has advanced digital finance initiatives to position its financial sector at the forefront of regulated innovation in Asia, and has strengthened its role as a regional sustainable finance hub.

The international body acknowledges that policy initiatives, including the development of the Northern Metropolis, can further strengthen cross-boundary integration, support innovation, and promote high value-added services. 

The IMF recognises that Hong Kong's financial system, supported by strong buffers and robust regulatory oversight, remains resilient, and the risks are manageable. 

The Linked Exchange Rate System remains appropriate and continues to serve as a credible anchor for economic and financial stability, it adds.

The IMF also commends the efforts in strengthening the monitoring framework for the non-bank financial institution sector, as well as enhancing systemic risk assessments and market-wide monitoring of higher-risk activities.

The IMF considers the fiscal stance in 2026 as appropriate, and highlights that Hong Kong's strong macroeconomic policy framework, anchored by the credibility of the LERS, a record of prudent fiscal management, robust financial regulation, and flexible markets, provides a solid foundation for rebuilding fiscal buffers in the medium term.

IMFHong Kongeconomyfinancial system

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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