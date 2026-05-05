IMF chief Georgieva warns of 'much worse outcome' if Middle East war drags into 2027

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Monday warned that inflation was already picking up and the global economy could face a "much worse outcome" if the war in the Middle East drags into 2027 and oil prices hit around US$125 per barrel.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the continuation of the war meant that the global lender's "reference scenario" assuming a short-lived conflict — which forecast a minor growth slowdown to 3.1 percent and a minor increase in prices to 4.4 percent — was no longer possible. "This scenario, with every day that passes, is further and further behind in the rear-view mirror," Georgieva said.

The continuation of the war, a forecast of an oil price around or above US$100 (HK$780) per barrel, and rising inflationary pressures meant the IMF's "adverse scenario" was already in effect, she said.

Long-term inflation expectations remained anchored and financial conditions were not tightening, but that could change if the war continued, she told a conference hosted by the Milken Institute.

"Now, if this continues into 2027 and we have oil prices of US$125 more or less, then we have to expect a much worse outcome," she said. "Then we are going to see inflation climbing up and then inevitably, inflation expectations would start de-anchoring."

The IMF last month issued three scenarios for the global GDP growth path in 2026 and 2027 amid massive uncertainty over the war in the Middle East — the main "reference forecast," a middle "adverse scenario" and the much worse "severe scenario."

The adverse scenario forecast global growth slowing to 2.5 percent in 2026 and headline inflation of 5.4 percent. The severe scenario forecast growth of just 2 percent and headline inflation of 5.8 percent.

Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth, speaking on the same panel, said that physical shortages in oil supply would begin appearing around the world because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 percent of global crude supply passed before the war.

Economies will begin shrinking, first in Asia, as demand adjusts to meet supply while the strait remains closed because of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, Wirth said.

Georgieva said the IMF was carefully tracking the slow-moving impact of the conflict on supply chains, with fertilizer already 30 percent to 40 percent more expensive, which would drive food prices up between 3 percent and 6 percent. Other industries could also be affected.

"What I want to stress is that is really serious," she said, expressing concern that many policymakers were still acting as if the crisis would end in a couple of months and were putting in place measures to cut the impact on consumers and business, which was keeping demand for oil high.

"Don't throw gasoline on fire," she said. "Everybody in this room knows that if your supply shrinks, your demand has to follow."

Reuters