logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

IMF chief Georgieva warns of 'much worse outcome' if Middle East war drags into 2027

FINANCE
21 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva takes part in "Debate on the Global Economy" during the 2026 annual IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 16, 2026. REUTERS
Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva takes part in "Debate on the Global Economy" during the 2026 annual IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 16, 2026. REUTERS

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Monday warned that inflation was already picking up and the global economy could face a "much worse outcome" if the war in the Middle East drags into 2027 and oil prices hit around US$125 per barrel. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the continuation of the war meant that the global lender's "reference scenario" assuming a short-lived conflict — which forecast a minor growth slowdown to 3.1 percent and a minor increase in prices to 4.4 percent — was no longer possible. "This scenario, with every day that passes, is further and further behind in the rear-view mirror," Georgieva said.

The continuation of the war, a forecast of an oil price around or above US$100 (HK$780) per barrel, and rising inflationary pressures meant the IMF's "adverse scenario" was already in effect, she said. 

Long-term inflation expectations remained anchored and financial conditions were not tightening, but that could change if the war continued, she told a conference hosted by the Milken Institute. 

"Now, if this continues into 2027 and we have oil prices of US$125 more or less, then we have to expect a much worse outcome," she said. "Then we are going to see inflation climbing up and then inevitably, inflation expectations would start de-anchoring."

The IMF last month issued three scenarios for the global GDP growth path in 2026 and 2027 amid massive uncertainty over the war in the Middle East — the main "reference forecast," a middle "adverse scenario" and the much worse "severe scenario." 

The adverse scenario forecast global growth slowing to 2.5 percent in 2026 and headline inflation of 5.4 percent. The severe scenario forecast growth of just 2 percent and headline inflation of 5.8 percent.

Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth, speaking on the same panel, said that physical shortages in oil supply would begin appearing around the world because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 percent of global crude supply passed before the war. 

Economies will begin shrinking, first in Asia, as demand adjusts to meet supply while the strait remains closed because of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, Wirth said.

Georgieva said the IMF was carefully tracking the slow-moving impact of the conflict on supply chains, with fertilizer already 30 percent to 40 percent more expensive, which would drive food prices up between 3 percent and 6 percent. Other industries could also be affected. 

"What I want to stress is that is really serious," she said, expressing concern that many policymakers were still acting as if the crisis would end in a couple of months and were putting in place measures to cut the impact on consumers and business, which was keeping demand for oil high. 

"Don't throw gasoline on fire," she said. "Everybody in this room knows that if your supply shrinks, your demand has to follow."

Reuters

IMFKristalina GeorgievaMiddle East warinflationoil price

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Wingco Lo
Mid-East war continues to pressure manufacturers' production costs
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Neel Kashkari, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, speaks during an interview with Reuters in New York City, New York, U.S., May 22, 2023. REUTERS
Kashkari says Iran war limits Fed's ability to provide rate guidance
FINANCE
04-05-2026 10:27 HKT
BOJ sees inflation moving around 3 percent in risk scenario
FINANCE
30-04-2026 15:09 HKT
Hong Kong CPI rises 1.7pc in March amid higher oil prices
FINANCE
23-04-2026 17:07 HKT
From left: Jason Lui,Jacqueline Rong, chief China economist at BNP Paribas, Christopher Li, Head of Asia Credit Trading Desk Analysts at BNP Paribas
Hang Seng lags regional peers as software stocks underperform hardware, BNP Paribas says
FINANCE
22-04-2026 20:40 HKT
A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December19, 2025. REUTERS
BOJ is likely to hold off raising rates in April, sources say
FINANCE
20-04-2026 21:25 HKT
From left: Rocky Tung, Benjamin Hung, Aveline San, Ronald Chan
Hong Kong is a safe haven for international investors amid Middle East conflicts, FSDC says
FINANCE
20-04-2026 17:29 HKT
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller speaks during The Clearing House Annual Conference in New York City, U.S. November 12, 2024. REUTERS
Fed's Waller says rate cuts still possible this year if war ends quickly
FINANCE
19-04-2026 16:57 HKT
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
IMF warns of Asia's vulnerability to war-induced energy shock
FINANCE
17-04-2026 21:48 HKT
A coal fired power plant in Oyon Bay in Masinloc town, Zambales province, north of Manila. (AFP/File)
IMF cautions countries against broad fuel subsidies to deal with war-driven energy shock
FINANCE
15-04-2026 22:15 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
23 hours ago
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
Mainland tourists under fire for illegal sea urchin harvest in Sai Kung
NEWS
04-05-2026 10:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.