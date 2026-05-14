logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

India says emerging nations eye BRICS grouping for stability

WORLD
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addresses the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addresses the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Peace underpins global order and recent conflicts highlight the need for dialogue, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday as the BRICS group began a two-day meeting overshadowed by tension between members Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Peace and security remain central to the global order. Recent conflicts only underline the importance of dialogue and diplomacy," Jaishankar said in New Delhi.

The grouping, founded by Brazil, Russia, India and China, expanded to include South Africa in 2011. Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the UAE joined more recently. India is the BRICS chair for 2026.

Foreign ministers from most member states are attending the meeting in New Delhi, including Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the UAE's Deputy Foreign Minister Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has made it challenging for the group to reach a consensus on a joint closing statement, reflecting differences between Iran and the UAE, which are on opposing sides in the conflict launched by the U.S. and Israel on February 28.

"There is a growing expectation, particularly from emerging markets and developing countries, that BRICS will play a constructive and stabilising role," Jaishankar said.

Reuters

Indiaemerging nationsBRICSgroupingstability

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attends the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Iran urges BRICS to condemn US, Israel for war, exposing bloc divisions
WORLD
7 mins ago
A delegate walks past a BRICS logo ahead of the 10th BRICS Summit, in Sandton, South Africa, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Iran war and oil to dominate BRICS meet in India
WORLD
3 hours ago
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's Premier Li Qiang, India's Prime Minister Narendra  Modi, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other leaders, attend the opening meeting of BRICS Summit, at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2025. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Iran war to cast a shadow on BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Delhi
WORLD
13-05-2026 16:52 HKT
Newly elected chief minister of India's Tamil Nadu state, C. Joseph Vijay (L) along with Indian National Congress (INC) party leader Rahul Gandhi (R) greets supporters after taking the oath during his swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on May 10, 2026. (AFP)
Indian film star sworn in as head of industrial hub Tamil Nadu
WORLD
10-05-2026 16:45 HKT
Branding for Air India is seen on an Airbus A350-900 at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Indian pilots demand further probe of Air India crash
WORLD
05-05-2026 18:57 HKT
Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP This photograph taken on April 24, 2026 shows people waiting with empty LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders for refilling, in a village on the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh's Jewar district.
India's cows offer biogas alternative to Mideast energy crunch
WORLD
01-05-2026 13:44 HKT
U.S. and Indian flags and U.S. H-1B Visa application forms are seen in this illustration taken, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
India criticizes 'poor taste' Trump post against immigrants
WORLD
24-04-2026 10:14 HKT
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump will pursue stability with China's Xi in May meeting, USTR Greer says
CHINA
08-04-2026 17:41 HKT
People queue to fill petrol in their two-wheelers with concerns over potential supply disruptions, but authorities say there are no shortages, amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Ahmedabad, India, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Trump's Iran war pushes India to rekindle old friendship with Russia
WORLD
27-03-2026 17:00 HKT
Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP This photograph taken on March 17, 2026 shows Ashok Mathur, a fourth generation resident walking inside his century-old ancestral property Mathur ki Haveli in the old quarters of Delhi.
India's historic haveli homes caught between revival and ruin
WORLD
24-03-2026 16:46 HKT
(File photo)
Keep your umbrellas handy: seven straight days of showers to drench Hong Kong
NEWS
22 hours ago
logo
Dashcam captures moment taxi crashes onto Ngau Tau Kok sidewalk, killing one and injuring four
NEWS
15 hours ago
Buyers clock in four days early for Audemars Piguet and Swatch latest collection
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.