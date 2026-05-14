India says emerging nations eye BRICS grouping for stability

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Iran war to cast a shadow on BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Delhi
13-05-2026 16:52 HKT
Indian film star sworn in as head of industrial hub Tamil Nadu
10-05-2026 16:45 HKT
Indian pilots demand further probe of Air India crash
05-05-2026 18:57 HKT
India's cows offer biogas alternative to Mideast energy crunch
01-05-2026 13:44 HKT
India criticizes 'poor taste' Trump post against immigrants
24-04-2026 10:14 HKT
Trump will pursue stability with China's Xi in May meeting, USTR Greer says
08-04-2026 17:41 HKT
Trump's Iran war pushes India to rekindle old friendship with Russia
27-03-2026 17:00 HKT
India's historic haveli homes caught between revival and ruin
24-03-2026 16:46 HKT