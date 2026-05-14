India says emerging nations eye BRICS grouping for stability

Peace underpins global order and recent conflicts highlight the need for dialogue, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday as the BRICS group began a two-day meeting overshadowed by tension between members Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

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"Peace and security remain central to the global order. Recent conflicts only underline the importance of dialogue and diplomacy," Jaishankar said in New Delhi.

The grouping, founded by Brazil, Russia, India and China, expanded to include South Africa in 2011. Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the UAE joined more recently. India is the BRICS chair for 2026.

Foreign ministers from most member states are attending the meeting in New Delhi, including Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the UAE's Deputy Foreign Minister Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has made it challenging for the group to reach a consensus on a joint closing statement, reflecting differences between Iran and the UAE, which are on opposing sides in the conflict launched by the U.S. and Israel on February 28.

"There is a growing expectation, particularly from emerging markets and developing countries, that BRICS will play a constructive and stabilising role," Jaishankar said.

Reuters