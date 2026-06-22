logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Brent falls after US-Iran talks conclude in Switzerland

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Brent crude prices slid on Monday after US-Iran talks concluded in Switzerland with Tehran saying it had secured waivers for oil and petrochemical exports, easing worries about a supply shortage in global markets.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Brent crude fell US$1.19, or 1.48 percent, to US$79.38 a barrel by 0416 GMT. Prices had climbed to US$82.30 at the start of trading, fuelled by a bumpy start to the talks with threats from US President Donald Trump to restart the war on Iran and Tehran's announcement it had again closed the Strait of Hormuz.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at US$76.73 a barrel, up 13 cents, ahead of the contract's expiry later on Monday. The more active August contract fell 21 cents to US$75.64 a barrel. There was no settlement in the US market on Friday due to a holiday.

"The decline has been driven primarily by improving prospects for a diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran ... reviving hopes that sanctions on Iran could eventually be eased," said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet, a New Delhi-based research firm.

High-ranking US and Iranian officials wrapped up their first round of talks in Switzerland on Monday, mediators said. The talks began on Sunday under the terms of a memorandum of understanding reached last week to extend a tenuous ceasefire from April for at least another 60 days.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said his country had secured waivers for oil and petrochemical exports, the release of some frozen assets and the launch of a reconstruction and development plan for Iran.

"Such a development would allow nearly 1.5 million barrels per day of Iranian crude to return to international markets, significantly improving global supply availability at a time when demand growth remains moderate," Sachdeva said.

'VERY REAL RISKS'

Before the talks, the number of ships that passed the Strait of Hormuz fell sharply on Sunday, shipping data showed, after Iran announced it had again closed the waterway, citing Israeli and US violations of the interim peace deal.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed at least 20 people on Saturday, Lebanon's state news agency NNA said, one day after a ceasefire with Hezbollah took effect, aimed at halting months of escalating violence.

"Recent developments show that moving towards a more permanent deal will be challenging, with very real risks of a flare-up in hostilities during the 60-day ceasefire," ING analysts said in a note ahead of the announcement of the conclusion of the talks in Switzerland.

Still, oil prices fell more than 8 percent last week on hopes of more supply from the release of cargoes stranded in the Gulf and the potential lifting of US sanctions on Iranian oil as part of the US-Iran deal.

Over 25 million barrels of Iranian oil have passed through the virtual blockade line since Monday, the head of the National Iranian Oil Company, Hamid Bovard, told state TV on Sunday.

The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq have offered more oil to customers in the past week.

Iraq plans to restore crude production gradually to between 4.2 million and 4.3 million barrels per day, Iraq's deputy oil minister for upstream affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

Reuters

oilpriceriseUSIran

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Japan's FX messaging keeps markets on edge over yen intervention risk
FINANCE
1 hour ago
US Vice President JD Vance (2ndR), US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff (L), Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (2ndL) and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir shake hands ahead of a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar (AFP)
Key points from the first round of Iran-US talks
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo by JALAA MAREY / AFP The sign reading "Ramat Trump / Trump Heights" is displayed at the entrance of Ramat Trump Moshav in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on June 19, 2026.
In 'Trump Heights', Israelis not abandoned US president despite Iran deal
WORLD
20-06-2026 18:44 HKT
People walk past a banner with pictures of the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, on a street in Tehran, Iran, June 9, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian Guards' business empire to win big if U.S. sanctions lifted
WORLD
20-06-2026 12:51 HKT
An Iranian woman walks next to an anti-U.S. mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, June 10, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Uncertainty hangs over timing of US-Iran peace talks as Switzerland meeting scrapped
WORLD
19-06-2026 16:54 HKT
ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Januari 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
US tells ASML it's concerned one of its chipmaking tools may be in China, Bloomberg News reports
CHINA
19-06-2026 11:29 HKT
Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
US vice president cancels trip for peace talks with Iran
WORLD
19-06-2026 09:37 HKT
Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, attends the Human Rights Council at the UN European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, September 8, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
UN nuclear watchdog chief welcomes Iran-US peace deal, says technical work starts now
WORLD
18-06-2026 18:45 HKT
Photo by - / AFP. Iranians walk past a mural depicting late Iranian supreme leaders Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (R) in Tehran on June 18, 2026.
China says 'welcomes' Iran-US signing deal to end Mideast war
CHINA
18-06-2026 17:55 HKT
Cranes and shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea launches company to manage $350 billion US investment pledge
WORLD
18-06-2026 17:08 HKT
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21 hours ago
Tony Yau recapped the department’s 40-year history in four major phases.
HK's transport system enters a new phase
NEWS
9 hours ago
Dettol sparks outrage, consumer boycott after ad accused of objectifying women
CHINA
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.