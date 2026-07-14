Hang Seng Index dips at noon on Tuesday

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Hong Kong stocks dipped by noon on Tuesday.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped by 113 points, or 0.5 percent to 24,099 at noon.
The half-day market turnover was HK$162 billion.
The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 1.4 percent to 4,609 points at noon.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 0.7 percent to 3,887 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 0.4 percent to 14,461 points at the midday close.