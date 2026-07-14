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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index rebounds in the afternoon on Tuesday

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Sing Tao
Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks rebounded in the afternoon on Tuesday, as shares in Asian markets pared earlier losses.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 127 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,340 points at the close, after losing the 24,000-point mark at one point during intraday trading.

The market turnover was HK$312.9 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was muted at 4,679 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 1.4 percent to 3,967 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index gained by 2.8 percent to 14,924 points.

 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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