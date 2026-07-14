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NEWS

Woman jailed 10 years for luring and robbing online acquaintances

NEWS
15 mins ago

by

Angela Shen

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(file photo)
(file photo)

A 23-year-old woman who lured four online acquaintances to a remote hillside over three days in 2020, where she and her accomplices robbed them of about HK$100,000 and forced two victims to perform sexual acts, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday (Jul 14).

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Hau Yan-ki, then 18, took the victims by taxi to a desolate area in Yuen Long, where male accomplices pulled them from the vehicle, assaulted them and demanded cash, ATM cards and valuables.

Two victims were also forced to masturbate and perform oral sex in front of the attackers.

Hau was convicted after trial of two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

Raymond Mak Kim-man, 65, the taxi driver who transported the victims to the scene, was sentenced to four and a half years for extortion.

A male accomplice, Lau Ka-yu, 27, who pleaded guilty to five charges and testified against the others as a prosecution witness, received seven years.

Three other accomplices received nine and a half years, five years and eight months, and one year and 10 months respectively.

High Court Judge William Tam Yiu-ho said the cases followed an identical pattern and involved a criminal gang, which he cited as an aggravating factor.

The judge noted that Hau played a key role as the lure, while Mak’s participation was peripheral. Lau had his sentence halved for his guilty plea and substantial cooperation with authorities.

Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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