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FINANCE

HSI hits end-March low by midday break amid US inflation, Mideast escalation

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong stocks fell to the lowest level since the end of March by midday close on Thursday amid the US inflation concerns and intensified Iran war.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 271 points, or 1.1 percent, to 24,136 points at noon.

The Hang Seng Tech Index slipped 2.01 percent to 4,630 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index went down 0.73 percent to 3,964 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index decreased 1.32 percent to 14,756 points at the midday close.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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