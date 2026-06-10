Wall St opens lower on tech losses, Middle East tensions

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as a selloff in technology stocks continued and renewed tensions between the US and Iran overshadowed a tame May inflation reading.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.0 points, or 0.22 percent, to 50,760.12. The S&P 500 fell 36.1 points, or 0.49 percent, to 7,350.54, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 166.8 points, or 0.65 percent, to 25,512.069 at the opening bell.

Reuters