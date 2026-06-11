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FINANCE

Endowus plans advice-focused solutions for Hong Kong MPF

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Endowus
Endowus

Digital wealth platform Endowus is actively monitoring opportunities in Hong Kong's Mandatory Provident Fund market, with plans to bring improved, advice-driven solutions to the city's retirement system.

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Steffanie Yuen, managing director, head of Hong Kong at Endowus, highlighted the evolving MPF landscape — particularly the push towards more self-directed options — and the critical need for transparent, proper advice.

She said that as Hong Kong's MPF system undergoes changes, including greater flexibility for employers and employees to choose providers. However, concerns remain about misaligned incentives, such as high commissions paid to intermediaries when switching schemes.

"We do see similar pain points in the clinical MPF system, and it's a very exciting times with the eMPF platform," Yuen noted. The firm has already developed educational content to help Hong Kong investors better understand their MPF options and how to supplement their retirement savings. 

While no immediate product launch was announced, entry into the MPF space sits firmly on the medium-term roadmap.
 

EndowusHong KongMPF

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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