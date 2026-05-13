Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Wednesday

Hong Kong stocks rose by noon on Wednesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed by 69 points or 0.3 percent, to 26,416 points at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$140 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 0.5 percent to 5,096 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was flat at 4,218 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went up by 0.4 percent to 15,881 points at the midday close.



