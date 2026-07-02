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FINANCE

HK assets under management hit record-high $42.2 trillion, up 20pc

FINANCE
44 mins ago
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Hong Kong's total assets under management jumped 20 percent year-on-year to a record high of HK$42.2 trillion in 2025, partly driven by a net fund inflow surge of 193 percent to HK$2.1 trillion, data from the Securities and Futures Commission showed on Thursday.

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The figure surpassed the previous peak of HK$35.5 trillion in 2021, representing a 18.9 percent growth, according to the SFC's Asset and Wealth Management Activities Survey 2025.

Among the major segments, the AUM of the asset management and fund advisory business recorded solid 19 percent growth to HK$31 trillion, while that of the private banking and private wealth management business increased by 24 percent to HK$12.9 trillion.

Net asset value of Hong Kong-domiciled funds authorised by the SFC rose 38 percent to HK$2.3 trillion as at end-2025, with new fund inflows more than doubling to HK$357 billion.

For the first five months of 2026, these funds saw net asset value further climb 13 percent to HK$2.6 trillion, while their net fund inflows hit HK$118 billion during the period.

The city’s growth of high quality was underpinned by its geographically diversified and predominantly institution-oriented investor base, SFC said, adding that investors from outside the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong have accounted for more than 54 percent of total AUM in recent years.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong asset managers invested 56 percent of AUM outside the mainland and Hong Kong in 2025, while the AUM of their bond investments recorded double-digit growth for a second consecutive year.

Over the past five years, the share of non-equity investments also rose by 7 percentage points to 58 percent, indicating Hong Kong asset managers' strategic diversification to navigate changing global conditions, as well as the city's growing fixed income and currency markets, according to the survey.

Besides, the wealth management industry kept expanding, with the number of firms licensed to manage assets and licensed individuals in the city increasing by 7 percent and 5 percent to 2,358 and 15,747, respectively, the SFC noted.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po commented in a social media post that the robust result underscored Hong Kong's position as the world's leading cross-border wealth management hub.

As overseas investors contributed over half of the city's AUM, it reflects that Hong Kong's sources of funds remain highly diversified and internationalized, Chan said.

Under complex and volatile geopolitical conditions, Hong Kong's dual strengths as a safe haven for capital and hub for opportunities are becoming increasingly prominent, he noted.

Chan pointed out that the steady performance and positive outlook of the mainland economy are the strongest backbone of Hong Kong, while the free flows of assets, information, and goods under the "one country, two systems" framework, along with the government's stable and predictable economic policies, also boost international investors' confidence.

AUMHong Kongwealth managementnet fund inflowSFC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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