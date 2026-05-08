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FINANCE

Highwood sells a special unit by tender on Saturday

FINANCE
24 mins ago
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Highwood's sales office
Highwood's sales office

Henderson Land Development (0012)'s phase two of Highwood in To Kwa Wan will sell a special unit via tender on Saturday.

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The unit has three bedrooms, spanning 513 square feet.

Highwood

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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