Highwood sells a special unit by tender on Saturday

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Highwood phase 2 records 20 times oversubscription for 150 units
07-05-2026 15:16 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood receives 2,350 checks for 150 units
06-05-2026 16:23 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood gets over 700 checks for 146 flats
03-05-2026 16:30 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood to unveil first price list soon: Henderson
29-04-2026 16:34 HKT
Highwood Phase 2 to release first price list this week
28-04-2026 15:17 HKT
Henderson Land to unveil Highwood Phase 2 as early as next week
23-04-2026 17:26 HKT
Henderson Land's Highwood to offer 50 units for sale on Saturday
18-03-2026 18:50 HKT
Highwood on To Kwa Wan Road garners 1,300 applications
10-09-2025 15:53 HKT
Weekend showers and cooler weather ahead, Observatory says
07-05-2026 18:01 HKT