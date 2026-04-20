China's Victory Giant Technology soars nearly 60 percent in gray market, indicating gain of HK$12,000 per lot

China's Victory Giant Technology (HuiZhou) jumped nearly 60 percent in the gray market on Monday, ahead of its Tuesday debut.

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The printed circuit board maker’s shares were traded at HK$334 apiece on Futu’s over-the-counter platform, up by 59 percent from its offer price of HK$209.88, the top end of its indicative range.

That translates to a paper gain of HK$12,412 per board lot of 100 shares.

The company is selling 83.35 million shares for up to HK$17.5 billion, the biggest IPO in Hong Kong since September.