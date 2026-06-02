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NEWS

HK and Uzbekistan agree on 30-day mutual visa-free access

NEWS
14 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee announced that Hong Kong and Uzbekistan have agreed to negotiate a mutual visa-free arrangement allowing visitors to stay for 30 days, following a meeting with Uzbekistan's foreign ministry.

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Currently, Hong Kong SAR passport holders can visit Uzbekistan visa-free for 10 days. Uzbek diplomatic and official passport holders can visit Hong Kong visa-free for 14 days, while ordinary Uzbek passport holders require a visa.

FB/ John KC Lee
FB/ John KC Lee
FB/ John KC Lee
FB/ John KC Lee
FB/ John KC Lee
FB/ John KC Lee

Lee said the new arrangement would promote exchanges, boost tourism, study and trade cooperation, lay a foundation for long-term economic ties, and help Hong Kong expand into Central Asian emerging markets.

Hong Kong Uzbekistan visa-free

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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