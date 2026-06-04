Hang Seng Index drops on Thursday on renewed Middle East tensions

Hong Kong stocks plunged by over 370 points on Thursday amid renewed tensions in the Middle East.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index declined by 379 points, or 1.5 percent, to 25,253 points at the close.

The market turnover dropped to to HK$270 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index also lost by 1.6 percent to 4,975 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 0.5 percent to 4,057 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index dipped by 0.3 percent to 15,661 points.