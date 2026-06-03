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FINANCE

Kuaishou's Kling AI seeks first pre-IPO financing for US$18 billion pre-money valuation

FINANCE
25 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Kling AI's exhibition center at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. Xinhua
Kling AI's exhibition center at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. Xinhua

Kuaishou's (1024) video generation model, Kling AI, is conducting its first pre-initial public offering financing since its spin-off, with a US$18 billion (HK$140.4 billion) pre-money valuation, Chinese media reported.

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The company aims to submit listing application materials for a Hong Kong IPO in early 2027. Kuaishou's shares fell 4.6 percent to HK$46.74 at market close on Wednesday.

Kuaishou reportedly planned to spin off Kling AI at a US$20 billion valuation in May, raising US$2 billion, though the deal has not yet been finalized. If completed, Kling AI would become the highest-valued independent video generation model product globally.

Subsequently, Kuaishou responded to media reports that it was seeking external financing and an independent listing for its Kling AI assets. It said it is considering a reorganization plan involving external funding, but the plan is still in early stages with no final agreements, and its future is uncertain.
 

KuaishouKling AIHong KongIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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