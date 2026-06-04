logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Mixed gray market turnout for 3 new listings ahead of debuts

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS

Three new listings delivered mixed performances in Hong Kong's gray market on Thursday, just a day ahead of their debuts.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

LongBio Pharma (Suzhou) surged among three major gray markets, rising about 56 percent from its offer price of HK$96.06.

The Chinese clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company jumped the most on  Bright Smart Securities' platform, up 57.19 percent to HK$151, with investors earning a paper gain of HK$2,747 per board lot of 50 shares. 

It once surged nearly 1.5 times to HK$240 on Philip Securities' platform during the trading.

Concurrently, Hong Kong's retail chain Lung Fung rose 1.5 percent and 0.4 percent on Futu Securities' and Bright Smart Securities' platforms from its offer price of HK$5.18, delivering a paper gain of HK$40 and HK$10 per board lot of 500 shares, respectively.

But the local retail chain of beauty, health, and pharmaceutical products closed 1.5 percent lower on Philip Securities' platform after advancing 21.6 percent, giving a paper loss of HK$40 per 500 shares.

However, China's wind power equipment provider Dajin Heavy Industry saw declines in three major securities' platforms, down about 4.6 percent.

The company dropped 4.97 percent to HK$63.1 on Futu Securities' platform, compared to its offer price of HK$66.4, with a paper loss of HK$330 per board lot of 100 shares.

It also slipped 4.67 percent and 4.52 percent on Philip Securities' and Bright Smart Securities' platforms, respectively.

IPOgray marketLongBio PharmaLung FungDajin Heavy Industry

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The SK Hynix logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
SK Hynix tells investors its US listing plan wins their strong backing, source says
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023.
SpaceX, the sprawling company targeting the stars, Mars and an IPO
WORLD
7 hours ago
Kling AI's exhibition center at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. Xinhua
Kuaishou's Kling AI seeks first pre-IPO financing for US$18 billion pre-money valuation
FINANCE
03-06-2026 18:11 HKT
PaXini Technology (Shenzhen)
BYD-backed robotics firm PaXini plans Hong Kong IPO, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
03-06-2026 16:39 HKT
Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. Reuters
Will SpaceX IPO make Elon Musk a trillionaire?
WORLD
03-06-2026 14:59 HKT
SpaceX's logo and an Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration created on December 19, 2022. REUTERS
SpaceX plans to set IPO price at US$135 per share, targeting US$75 billion raise, source says
FINANCE
03-06-2026 11:22 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic moves toward IPO, stepping up race with OpenAI
INNOVATION
02-06-2026 11:43 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
HKEX new listings reach 62 in the first five months of 2026, 500 applications in progress
FINANCE
29-05-2026 22:43 HKT
SpaceX's logo and an Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration created on December 19, 2022. REUTERS
SpaceX lowers IPO valuation target to US$1.8 trillion, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
29-05-2026 11:36 HKT
Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology rise 80 percent on Hong Kong IPO debut
FINANCE
29-05-2026 10:43 HKT
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
03-06-2026 14:00 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
NEWS
19 hours ago
Hong Kong records hottest day of the year at 34.3 degrees
NEWS
03-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.