Hang Seng Index plunges at noon on Thursday

Hong Kong stocks plunged by noon on Thursday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dove by 347 points or 1.4 percent, to 25,276 points at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$143.8 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 1.4 percent to 4,984 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 0.4 percent to 4,066 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 0.5 percent to 15,632 points at the midday close.



