DBS Hong Kong to buy six more floors at The Center for $2.6m

Read More
BOC Hong Kong profit up 5pc to $40.1b in 2025
30-03-2026 17:57 HKT
Singapore bank DBS secures China bond underwriting license
04-03-2026 14:38 HKT
DBS provision doubles to $1.78 billion in 2025
09-02-2026 19:34 HKT
HK commercial property deals to rise in 2026, price pressure continues
23-12-2025 16:13 HKT
HK's office vacancy rate will climb further to 19 percent, CBRE says
20-10-2025 20:48 HKT
Shimao founder Hui offloads three units at The Center for $142m
13-08-2025 17:26 HKT
HK students shine with 29 perfect IB scores
06-07-2025 12:25 HKT
Chinachem seals $8b syndicated loan for sustainability agenda
24-04-2025 15:18 HKT
DBS lends Henderson Land $5b for sustainability projects
16-04-2025 16:37 HKT